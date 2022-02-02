Devotional cover: How to surround yourself with faith

After almost a decade of experience in the radio and TV industry, Brandon Isle explained that one of the most important aspects of his work is the understanding of power of titles. He shares that when interviewing someone, it is crucial that he gets their official title right.

However, the title is only the beginning of who they are.

On the screen, he posted different titles that he felt represented him personally like an adjunct faculty member, “the news guy,” runner, son, father and brother.

“Or maybe a son of God,” he added.

Isle explained that when we have a limiting title, it can keep us from striving. He quoted 3 Nephi 5:13 and said that one title we should strive to have is being a disciple of Jesus Christ.

“We work hard to become a disciple of Jesus Christ in how we act, in how we speak, and in how we conduct ourselves,” Isle said. “Because it takes work, we have to start somewhere. Part of that start is the choice to be a disciple of Jesus Christ.”

Isle invited the audience to recite the fourth Article of Faith out loud and focused on the first point: faith. He warned the BYU-Idaho community that Satan is attacking faith on all sides.

Using the Book of Mormon, Isle illustrated the difference between Nephi and his brothers. Nephi surrounded himself with faith by asking Heavenly Father questions and going to his father, someone he trusted. His brothers, on the other hand, had hardened hearts and were not willing to search for answers.

Then, a video played on the large screen of different students sharing ways that they personally surround themselves in faith. They ranged from going to the temple, reading scriptures, listening to uplifting podcasts and being around good people.

Isle shared some small ways that we can focus on our Savior and strengthen the ability to withstand the adversary.

The first way was how he begins his day by praying and reading the physical copy of his scriptures; that way, his phone doesn’t distract him.

“What would start as studying out of the Book of Mormon would end up studying out of Instagram or Facebook,” Isle said. “So, I made the small change. I feel like I can immerse myself better at the start of the day. Do you have to do it this way? No, of course not, but I’m giving you some ideas.”

The second way is by being mindful of the entertainment we come in contact with. Isle clarified that not all entertainment is harmful.

“I think perhaps the hard part is when we decide to read, watch or listen to something that at first seems fine but ends up offending the Spirit,” Isle said. “I’ve experienced this more than once. I have felt the Spirit tell me on those occasions to simply stop watching that show, listening to that podcast, or following that social media personality. It’s a small choice, but it increases my testimony of how the Lord is watching out for me and helping me become just that much better.”

The third way is being cautious in music choices.

“Consider the music you listen to and truly ask yourself how you feel while listening to it,” Isle said. “Does it put you in a bad mood? Change it. Does it make you feel anxious or that you’re not good enough? Change it.”

Through making these small habit changes, we can surround ourselves in uplifting environments and can better listen to the voice of the Lord.

“Surrounding yourself with faith doesn’t need to be overwhelming,” Isle said.