Devotional cover: 3 steps to a better relationship with Christ

In his devotional address, Scott Cameron, an English professor, shared three principles in creating a personal relationship with Christ and Heavenly Father.

1. Strong relationships are forged when sharing individuality.

Cameron expressed the importance of finding Christ in things that we are passionate about. He finds pleasure in our individuality.

Cameron shared that in his own life, he finds the Savior through reading and writing poetry. He expressed that he felt Christ and Heavenly Father not because they are fans of poetry, but rather because they were able to enjoy his passion with him.

“For most of you these moments of feeling God’s pleasure will not come in sprinting or writing poetry, but they will come,” Cameron promised. “And at times they may surprise you because you had never before considered that God and Christ delight in mathematical equations, in computer code, in the moment you can name every bone in the human body, in the pan of brownies you just perfected.”

2. Strong relationships are founded on communication.

Cameron reemphasized the importance of President Nelson’s invitation to “hear Him.” He invited students on the discussion board this week to share how they receive revelation.

“I hear Him best when I am moving,” wrote Teya on the discussion board. “It is always when I am in action, I know faith is nothing without works.”

Cameron explained that for him, he hears Christ best when he washes dishes. Others find him through music or science. He expressed the importance of finding individual ways to hear him.

3. Strong relationships are grounded in sacrifice.

“If you are like me, your marveling at these sacrifices might start to edge over into despair,” Cameron said. “You may question, but I’m not certain I could give so dramatically, or what if I have nothing grand to offer up to the Lord? Certainly, at moments this sort of godly giving up is requisite for forging strong relationships. But another important way to define sacrifice is the act of taking something common and making it sacred.”

Cameron shared that his mother would make him and his siblings sack lunches every day. He does not expect that she would see that as a sacred experience, but in his mind, it was a sacrifice that he appreciated because it made their day a little better.

Closing his address, Cameron shared a poem that he wrote:

There is little stillness in devotion.

Pioneers bloody their fragile feet on stone,

Charting their slow path to God through motion.

Migrating birds crisscross entire oceans;

Willows slump and heave as they are blown;

There is little stillness in devotion.

Mountains kneel slowly through long erosion.

A scraping rosary of rock-made moans

Charting an age-long path to God through motion.

The quilter’s quiet hands in commotion

place fabric blocks in patterns to be sown;

there is little stillness in devotion.

The sacrament should fill with what emotion?

The cup and bread of blood and bone

Chart a remembered path to God through motion.

An olive grove, man and God in contortion

Twisting with sheer energy to atone—

There is little stillness in devotion.

What is holy? We have scarcely any notion

Beyond the rupture we feel when we’re alone.

There is little stillness in devotion.

We chart our paths to God through motion.

Students can view Cameron’s devotional here.