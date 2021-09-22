Devotional cover: Looking forward with an eye of faith

On Sept. 21, Brother Ahmad S. Corbitt, the First Counselor in the Young Men’s General Presidency, spoke about faith and unity in his BYU-Idaho devotional address.

This was the first devotional address to take place live in the BYU-Idaho Center since COVID-19 shut the school down in March of 2020.

He quoted the prophet, President Russell M. Nelson, who said in a recent General Conference address, “My dear brothers and sisters, my call to you is to start today to increase your faith.”

Brother Corbitt explained that true faith is centered on Jesus Christ. He encouraged students to ponder how they have accepted the prophet’s call in their own lives.

Additionally, he asked students if they knew anyone who lost their faith in Jesus Christ and His gospel.

“Why do some of God’s children turn their backs on him, especially after once being enlightened, and how can we increase our faith in Christ and help others do the same such that leaving the covenant path is never an option for us?” Brother Corbitt asked.

He explained that, in order to help strengthen the faith of others and build personal faith, it is important to look forward with an eye of faith and understand God’s promise of eternal life.

“All our dear ones who have strayed have this in common,” Brother Corbitt said. “At some point with their beginning faith, they bore witness to others of the truthfulness of the restored gospel. So what happened, or, more accurately, what didn’t happen? Sadly, their faith never reached the next level. What is this next level? It is to look forward with an eye of faith and see the Lord’s promise of eternal life as already fulfilled in our lives. Looking forward with an eye of faith is like an essential course needed to graduate our faith from beginning to permanent. If we do not take this course, our faith does not graduate.”

Brother Corbitt described that looking forward with an eye of faith involves building an eternal perspective. To do this, he invited students to actively visualize God’s promised blessings.

“The Lord has counseled us to let the solemnities of eternity rest upon your minds,” Brother Corbitt said. “Do you ever imagine what it will feel like in Heavenly Father’s presence? Do you imagine to yourself what you will become and how you will be, especially in the eternities? Seeing and imagining God’s promised blessings will increase your faith. They’re like pondering with visuals and images. They will also increase revelation in your life and your ability to hear Him.”

Brother Corbitt reminded students of President Nelson’s recent remarks, warning people that it will be impossible to spiritually survive without the constant companionship of the Holy Ghost. He encouraged students to invite the Holy Ghost into their lives by looking forward with an eye of faith and visualizing God’s blessings.

“Fear not,” Brother Corbitt said. “As you see, imagine and envision the Lord’s promises fulfilled in your lives, and work diligently and patiently toward their fulfillment, you invite the Comforter to confirm what you are experiencing. Because faith is always pointed to the future.”

Brother Corbitt shared three areas in which students should apply their increased faith to make a difference in the world: the gathering of Israel, racial harmony and marital success.

He spoke of the gathering of Israel through unity and racial harmony.

Brother Corbitt quoted President Russell M. Nelson, who, alongside leaders of the NAACP, called for greater racial harmony.

“We are impressed to call on people of this nation, and indeed, the entire world, to demonstrate greater civility, racial, and ethnic harmony, and mutual respect,” President Nelson said. “Together we invite all people, organizations, and governmental units to work with greater civility, eliminating prejudice of all kinds, and focusing more on the many areas and interests that we all have in common.”

Brother Corbitt invited students to heed to the prophetic call as a testimony of Jesus Christ.

“Our unity as a people will be evidence to the country, and to the world that Jesus Christ is really the Son of God, and He has the power to unify God’s willing children of all backgrounds,” Brother Corbitt said. “If we let Him, He will use us as an example for the United States as an ensign to the nations in all the world.”

Along with the gathering of Israel and racial unity, Brother Corbitt addressed marital success. He asked married students if they looked at their spouses through heavenly eyes.

“Brethren, do we who are married each look forward and see his wife as an exalted, glorious woman according to the promise?” Brother Corbitt asked. “Do you wives see your husbands as exalted and glorious men? What can we do to treat them more according to the eye of faith?”

He concluded by reminding students that God always keeps His promises, and he encouraged students to look forward with an eye of faith.