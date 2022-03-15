Devotional cover: ‘Not There — Yet’

On March 15, Haley Krumblis, the online advising manager of BYU-Idaho, gave her devotional address “Not There — Yet” in the BYU-Idaho Center.

She began her address by asking students to think about three things: their own acquired abilities and talents, something they like to do but have yet to achieve total mastery, and something they have always wanted to do but believe they lack the desire, effort, skill or capacity to learn.

“Thus, what is your area of weakness?” Krumblis said. “Don’t worry; You’re just not there — yet. With these developed and underdeveloped capacities reviewed, let’s consider our power and potential to grow and develop through the acquisition of knowledge and understanding.”

Krumblis shared five areas where our inadequacies might stem from, areas in which we have the potential to grow.

First, she spoke about exposure, experience and support. Our perception about our abilities often has deep roots that cause us to feel either empowered or discouraged. Each of us was born observant, curious and with a natural desire to act.

“As a university student, a faculty member, a co-worker, a parent, a spouse, are you still deeply observant, inquisitive and continuously engaged?” she asked. “Do you still seek opportunities to learn?”

She reminded the crowd that we can increase learning and empower ourselves as we make an effort to put ourselves in situations that will allow us to grow.

Second, she talked about inability and inadequacy. Krumblis reminded us what President Dieter F. Uchtdorf once admonished us to do when we feel inadequate:

“Think again.”

Krumblis advised us to think again as a learner, a student, a teacher. We each have unlimited potential and an eternity to gain intelligence. Even if we are not there yet, our earthly experience provides an immense opportunity to get started. Instead of merely surviving our college coursework, we can rejoice in the opportunities we have and allow what we learn to be a part of our future careers and other areas of our lives.

Third, she noted comparisons.

“While some may feel hopeless or helpless, others might pridefully elevate themselves above or diminish others. Both will similarly miss the opportunity to progress,” Krumblis said.

As we all progress on our different paths of mortality, it is important to remember what Elder Neal A. Maxwell taught, that “no one else is placed exactly as we are in our opportune human orbits.”

Retain an eternal perspective and move forward confident in your own abilities and remember that it’s okay if you aren’t there yet.

Fourth, Krumblis taught about failures. If we view failure as a sign of incompetence, our progression can be thwarted. She counseled us to change our mindset and remember that failed attempts are just a part of being human.

“It is not the outcome that propels progression; it is the learning process,” Krumblis said.

Fifth, she spoke about effort. Sometimes feelings of inadequacy stem from a lack of effort.

She invited us to pray for the desire to want to learn. Make the most of your current circumstances, especially at a university where learning is a focus.

“Instead of searching for the easiest route through your degree, believe in your capacity to do hard things,” she said.

Krumblis ended her address with her testimony of God’s plan and reminded the crowd to actively seek His help and understanding and then act on the promptings of the Holy Ghost.

“Our sincere efforts are magnified, even if we are not there — yet.”