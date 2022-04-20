Home Campus Devotional cover: Preparing for the promised land
Campus

Devotional cover: Preparing for the promised land

By Abby Jorgensen
0
166
He welcomes students in Spring 2022 Photo credit: Kaitlyn Davis

“What are you hoping for this semester?” asked Sister Kelly C. Eyring.

This opening question inspired students to ponder what their desired outcome is for this next semester. She shared three tips to make these next 14 weeks the best they can be: starting your day with a prayer of gratitude, looking for others who need a lift and giving your best efforts in all that you do.

When working on these three points, Sister Eyring reminded the students that they need to make sure their focus is in the right place.

“What we focus on will fill our thoughts and affect our actions,” Sister Eyring said.

She then shared an experience about how a literal focus can affect people day-to-day.

“I have had a funny experience lately,” said Sister Eyring. “My daughter Emily is expecting a baby. She will be having a little girl at the end of June. Lately, I have been noticing every little baby, especially little girl babies. I want to buy all the pink baby things. There are so many new babies around here that I hadn’t noticed before. It is truly incredible how our minds can see certain things and block out others.”

Sister Eyring closed her thoughts with an uplift of hope and reminded the students that their mindset can shape how their semester goes.

“We can be strengthened,” Sister Eyring said. “We can do more than just hope for a great semester. We can make it a great semester.”

President Eyring echoed Sister Eyring’s welcome and helped the students see how far they have come since COVID-19. He invited up four members of the BYU-Idaho community: Christian Lloyd, Kristie Lords, Cassi Johnson and Joe Anderson. Each shared their personal experiences and testimonies of what got them through the pandemic.

President Eyring reminded students that their semester can go in many ways and that each person will feel a mix of different emotions, challenges, highs and lows.

“Throughout recorded history, the world has been a place of beauty and wonders through the creative power of our Heavenly Father and his Son Jesus Christ,” President Eyring said. “Paradoxically, though, it is also one of natural disaster and human brutality, along with other woes. That is because we are here to be educated, tested and proven in ways that were not possible in the preexistence.”

The promised land President Eyring spoke of can be found in the scriptures and applied to us today.

“By comparison, Lehi and Nephi’s sojourn to their promised land was rapid, though not without challenges, including family mutiny and meteorological storms,” President Eyring said. “Fortunately, Nephi’s steady flow of inspiration allowed for progress in taming the land and creating great cities, with temples akin to those of our day.”

Devotionals are held weekly on Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. in the BYU-Idaho Center.

Previous articleLori Vallow Daybell mostly silent during plea hearing
Abby Jorgensen
RELATED ARTICLES
Campus

4 podcasts that BYU-I students can benefit from

Scroll - 0
Traveling, sports, college life and the spiritual self — Four students have taken initiative to share their insights about them with you.
Read more
Campus

Relax by choosing yoga

Danielle Davis - 0
BYU-Idaho offers on-campus yoga classes for students to practice yoga and learn basic poses.
Read more
Campus

Meet the missionaries of BYU-I

Chester Chan - 0
With 99% of the population being Latter-day Saints at BYU-Idaho, what are the missionaries doing at a CES school?
Read more

Most Popular

Devotional cover: Preparing for the promised land

Campus Abby Jorgensen - 0
President Henry J. Eyring and his wife, Sister Kelly C. Eyring, welcome the students back to BYU-Idaho for Spring Semester 2022.
Read more

Lori Vallow Daybell mostly silent during plea hearing

News Julia Brunette - 0
Lori Daybell’s attorney pleads not guilty on Daybell’s behalf.
Read more

Official notice: Weekly devotionals

News Grady Ellsworth - 0
The university released an official notice inviting students and staff alike to make devotional attendance a priority.
Read more

Lori Vallow Daybell is ruled competent

News Julia Brunette - 0
What are the latest updates with the Daybell case?
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    Devotional cover: Preparing for the promised land

    Campus Abby Jorgensen - 0
    President Henry J. Eyring and his wife, Sister Kelly C. Eyring, welcome the students back to BYU-Idaho for Spring Semester 2022.
    Read more

    Lori Vallow Daybell mostly silent during plea hearing

    News Julia Brunette - 0
    Lori Daybell’s attorney pleads not guilty on Daybell’s behalf.
    Read more

    Official notice: Weekly devotionals

    News Grady Ellsworth - 0
    The university released an official notice inviting students and staff alike to make devotional attendance a priority.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    Devotional cover: Preparing for the promised land

    Campus Abby Jorgensen - 0
    President Henry J. Eyring and his wife, Sister Kelly C. Eyring, welcome the students back to BYU-Idaho for Spring Semester 2022.
    Read more

    Lori Vallow Daybell mostly silent during plea hearing

    News Julia Brunette - 0
    Lori Daybell’s attorney pleads not guilty on Daybell’s behalf.
    Read more

    Official notice: Weekly devotionals

    News Grady Ellsworth - 0
    The university released an official notice inviting students and staff alike to make devotional attendance a priority.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv