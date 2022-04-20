Devotional cover: Preparing for the promised land

“What are you hoping for this semester?” asked Sister Kelly C. Eyring.

This opening question inspired students to ponder what their desired outcome is for this next semester. She shared three tips to make these next 14 weeks the best they can be: starting your day with a prayer of gratitude, looking for others who need a lift and giving your best efforts in all that you do.

When working on these three points, Sister Eyring reminded the students that they need to make sure their focus is in the right place.

“What we focus on will fill our thoughts and affect our actions,” Sister Eyring said.

She then shared an experience about how a literal focus can affect people day-to-day.

“I have had a funny experience lately,” said Sister Eyring. “My daughter Emily is expecting a baby. She will be having a little girl at the end of June. Lately, I have been noticing every little baby, especially little girl babies. I want to buy all the pink baby things. There are so many new babies around here that I hadn’t noticed before. It is truly incredible how our minds can see certain things and block out others.”

Sister Eyring closed her thoughts with an uplift of hope and reminded the students that their mindset can shape how their semester goes.

“We can be strengthened,” Sister Eyring said. “We can do more than just hope for a great semester. We can make it a great semester.”

President Eyring echoed Sister Eyring’s welcome and helped the students see how far they have come since COVID-19. He invited up four members of the BYU-Idaho community: Christian Lloyd, Kristie Lords, Cassi Johnson and Joe Anderson. Each shared their personal experiences and testimonies of what got them through the pandemic.

President Eyring reminded students that their semester can go in many ways and that each person will feel a mix of different emotions, challenges, highs and lows.

“Throughout recorded history, the world has been a place of beauty and wonders through the creative power of our Heavenly Father and his Son Jesus Christ,” President Eyring said. “Paradoxically, though, it is also one of natural disaster and human brutality, along with other woes. That is because we are here to be educated, tested and proven in ways that were not possible in the preexistence.”

The promised land President Eyring spoke of can be found in the scriptures and applied to us today.

“By comparison, Lehi and Nephi’s sojourn to their promised land was rapid, though not without challenges, including family mutiny and meteorological storms,” President Eyring said. “Fortunately, Nephi’s steady flow of inspiration allowed for progress in taming the land and creating great cities, with temples akin to those of our day.”

