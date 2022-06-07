Home Campus Devotional cover: Putting faith over fear
Devotional cover: Putting faith over fear

By Krysyan Edler
Elder Gary E. Stevenson addresses the students of BYU-Idaho. Photo credit: Collette Cribbins

Elder Gary E. Stevenson and his wife, Lesa, addressed BYU-Idaho students in a joint devotional on Sunday, June 5, in the BYU-Idaho Center.

Sister Stevenson began by sharing a story about when she learned to put faith over her fears. While Elder Stevenson was attending meetings as the president of the Japan Nagoya Mission, an overwhelmed Sister Stevenson looked down from their high-rise hotel room at the thousands of people entering and exiting one of the busiest train stations in the country.

The thought entered her mind that Heavenly Father knows all of those people, and she then wondered how he knows her, too. She decided to turn to the scriptures and read Doctrine and Covenants 84:88.

“At that moment, I knew that my Heavenly Father was there for me,” Sister Stevenson said. “I knew that he understood, that he loved me and he did answer my prayers, and I was able to put my faith over my fears.”

She then encouraged those listening to do the same.

Sister Lesa Stevenson speaks about faith and fear.
Sister Lesa Stevenson speaks about faith and fear. Photo credit: Collette Cribbins

“You might be paralyzed by fear, and that’s what Satan wants us to do,” Sister Stevenson said. “He doesn’t want us to progress. He wants us to be paralyzed, so if we can put our faith over our fears, we will be blessed that our Heavenly Father both watch over us and bless us.”

She talked about her experience at the open house for the rededication for the Tokyo, Japan temple last week. She then testified of the blessings of the temple and the peace it brings.

“What a marvelous place that we can go,” Sister Stevenson said. “The temples are a place where we can learn, and we can grow and we can go for answers.”

After bearing her testimony of the gospel, she shared her prayers for those listening.

“May Heavenly Father bless you on this journey that you’re going through right now, and I pray that your faith may be able to be stronger than your fears and that you will let the Lord help you and bless you,” Sister Stevenson said.

Elder Stevenson began his address by sharing greetings from the First Presidency and testifying of the Lord’s love.

“The Lord loves each one of you, and you truly, truly are important in his eyes,” Elder Stevenson said.

He then asked if he could share the story of how he and Sister Stevenson met in an Old Testament institute class. His story was met with laughter from the audience.

“Good things happen when you’re in good places,” Elder Stevenson said.

He then shared the first point of his address: Enjoy the blessings of having a bishop. He invited everyone to introduce themselves to their bishop.

“They’ll love you,” Elder Stevenson said. “They’ll watch over you. They’ll strengthen your faith, even as the Savior did, and they will establish his sincere friendship and visit with you.”

Elder Stevenson smiles as he speaks.
Elder Stevenson smiles as he speaks. Photo credit: Collette Cribbins

Elder Stevenson then introduced his second point of maintaining a gospel perspective. He urged students to look through every aspect of their lives with this lens.

“When you have this gospel perspective, it will give you greater clarity,” Elder Stevenson said. “It will give you greater focus, allowing you to think about life’s priorities, to solve the problems that you might have in your life, or to face personal temptations that might come your way.”

He recognized that everyone has a different list of responsibilities battling for their attention, and those have to be balanced with spirituality, which led to his third point of maintaining a spiritual balance.

“In the midst of these efforts to balance life pursuits, you need to realize that balance really is achievable, and the Lord will bless you to be able to find balance because the Lord would never ask us to do something that we’re not capable of doing,” Elder Stevenson said.

The BYU-Idaho Center was full of students ready to listen to Elder Stevenson's message.
The BYU-Idaho Center was full of students ready to listen to Elder Stevenson's message. Photo credit: Collette Cribbins

How is it possible to maintain a spiritual balance? He says the key is to keep the Lord at the center of your life.

“If you keep the Lord as your fulcrum, you’ll be able to find that appropriate spiritual equilibrium,” Elder Stevenson said.

To emphasize his final point of how the Lord will help us, he shared the story of one of his former young men leaders who had to clear cattle off railroad tracks before an approaching train arrived.

“We all have cattle to clear off our railroad tracks, don’t we?” Elder Stevenson said. “And we have to do this before the train arrives … We can be assured that the Lord will help us, and we have even been blessed with the constant companionship of the Holy Ghost.”

In closing, Elder Stevenson testified of the blessings that come from obedience and applying his four points to your life. He offered a blessing that these teachings would act as a North Star in their lives.

“I’m so proud of you and so proud of all that you’re doing, even the fact that you’re sitting here on this Sunday afternoon, listening to a devotional is an indication of your attitude of obedience, of sacrifice and consecration,” Elder Stevenson said. “I promise as you continue to maintain this throughout your life, you’ll be filled with happiness and joy.”

Krysyan Edler
