Devotional cover: Recognizing God’s hand in our lives

Brenda Summers, BYU-Idaho’s admissions processing coordinator, addressed BYU-Idaho students through a prerecorded devotional on May 25.

She bore her testimony about God’s involvement in the lives of each one of His children.

“I know that Heavenly Father has a hand in our daily lives,” Summers stated.

She described how the Holy Ghost can aid those who actively try to recognize God’s hand by bringing things to their remembrance.

She quoted President Henry B. Eyring who was prompted by the Holy Ghost to write down how he had seen the Lord’s hand in his life daily.

“As I would cast my mind over the day, I would see evidence of what God had done for one of us that I had not recognized in the busy moments of the day,” Eyring said. “As that happened, and it happened often, I realized that trying to remember had allowed God to show me what He had done.”

As Eyring followed that prompting, his testimony grew, and the Holy Ghost amplified his ability to recognize God’s hand in his life.

“More than gratitude began to grow in my heart,” Eyring said. “Testimony grew… And I grew more confident that the Holy Ghost can bring all things to our remembrance—even things we did not notice or pay attention to when they happened.”

Summers discussed that beginning each prayer with a grateful heart will invite the Holy Ghost to bring a remembrance to blessings that may have gone unnoticed.

“We can begin by expressing our gratitude to our Heavenly Father daily through prayer,” Summers said. “The Holy Ghost can help us by bringing back memories of what we have been blessed with. Then if we were to write these thoughts and memories down it will help us to see each day how the lord has been involved in our lives.”

Summers spoke about how the scriptures teach of miracles, and these miracles are a reminder that God is aware of His children.

“The scriptures are full of stories and examples of the Lord having a hand in someone’s life,” Summers said. “The Lord is aware of our circumstances and He will bless us with what we need.”

She told the story of the 2,000 Stripling Warriors who went to battle so their fathers could stay true to their covenants with God. As they fought, God protected them and gave them strength.

“I’m sure that at the end of each day, they gave thanks to God for protecting them and assisting them through their day,” Summers said. “At the end of the story, we learn that not one of those 2,000 warriors died in battle.”

She invited students to reflect on how they have seen the Lord’s hand in their daily lives.

“I encourage each one of you at the end of your day to reflect on your day and find how the lord has been involved and then write it down,” Summers said. “It will not always be a dramatic event, in fact it will probably be small and simple, but nevertheless He is there.”