Devotional cover: “Seek, listen, act, receive”

By Grady Ellsworth
Brother Peterson at the pulpit. Photo credit: Tatum Troescher

On Tuesday, May 24 at 11:30 a.m. in the BYU-Idaho Center, Dan Peterson, the End User Technologies Manager, gave his devotional address. He focused his message on how to receive direction from Heavenly Father and how to properly apply it.

“I have watched young people in the process of making life’s decisions, as well as many coworkers and employees making life’s choices,” Peterson said. “I have noticed that those who were most successful used a simple formula: Seek, Listen, Act and Receive.”

Peterson went on to explain that people can seek direction from the Lord through fasting, praying and receiving advice from trusted friends and family. He also discussed that listening can be hard, as many desire an immediate answer to their prayers.

“If you seek advice from others, weigh that advice out in your mind and take it to your Heavenly Father and listen for the Spirit to guide you, remembering God can give you information through others,” Peterson said.

He continued his address by sharing a personal experience in which his son acted on a specific prompting he had and the blessings that resulted in following these promptings.

“The distinct prompting was to get back home,” Peterson said. “His (my son’s) wife had a simple and scary response, ‘then quit your job and let’s move.’ The plan was to stay with us, look for work and save money for a down payment for a home. As they took that step into the darkness, the blessing started to come. He was offered a new job in Idaho Falls, which he enjoys and continues to work at today.”

In closing, Peterson challenged both students and faculty to put into practice the principles that he went over during his address. He promised a specific blessing to all those who would be willing to accept his challenge.

“Brothers and sisters, I challenge you as you make decisions in your life to seek direction from your Heavenly Father and listen for the Spirit to teach what you should do, then act on those promptings,” Peterson said. “As you do, you will receive personal revelation according to your needs and the Lord’s timetable.”

Grady Ellsworth
