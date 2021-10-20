Devotional cover: Spiritual safety and preparedness

Doug Barker, BYU-Idaho’s Clery Act compliance coordinator, spoke about staying spiritually safe and prepared in his devotional address on Oct. 19.

Barker began by mentioning natural disasters and wars that had occurred around the world. He then asked students if they felt like they were prepared to handle such disasters in their own lives.

“Have you ever thought: ‘Am I physically and spiritually prepared to prevent or handle a crisis if something like this happened to me or my family?'” Barker asked. “‘Is my faith strong enough to overcome and persevere through my trials?'”

Barker then pivoted to discussing the principles of self-defense and personal safety as they relate to spirituality. He emphasized that everyone is personally responsible for their physical safety as well as their spiritual safety. However, no one is completely on their own as the “strength of the Lord” will enable them, according to Alma 26:12.

How can one begin to look out for themselves spiritually? Barker explained that one should be aware of risks and take steps to reduce or avoid them.

“Familiarizing yourself with the risks around you and minimizing those risks can reduce a significant number of trials in your life,” Barker said.

He then explained the importance of practicing for emergency situations.

“How we prepare for an emergency, or a personal attack, is critical to our survival,” Barker said. “Because in the moment our thought processes may be diminished and our basic instincts of survival will take over. If we practice and train our bodies and minds to handle these situations it becomes muscle memory. We will react the way we have trained and practiced.”

Planning and practicing for spiritual emergencies works in a similar way, Barker explained. When students act to increase their capacity for personal revelation, they will be blessed with knowledge in spiritual emergencies.

“Our spiritual strengths must be exercised to grow,” Barker said. “If we want to increase our spiritual capacity, we can’t just read or study about increasing capacity, we must add action.”

Barker referenced the third chapter of Joshua, in which the Israelites face a challenge of faith as they cross the River Jordan, as an example of how one must act instead of waiting around.

“Learning to follow the Spirit and hearing the voice of the Lord in our lives is key to preparing ourselves in every needful way to become spiritually safe,” Barker said.

Barker then shared a story about one day in which his car would not start prior to a planned temple trip. Instead of sitting at home, he decided to walk to the temple with his wife instead.

“Later that day, when we returned home, I went to the car and tried it again and it started right up,” Barker said. “We never had another problem with it. We both felt that the adversary did not want us standing in holy places that day in the temple.”

Spiritual preparation, such as going to the temple, can deliver one from fear, Barker said. One way to prepare oneself spiritually is by keeping God’s commandments.

“We are given commandments for our growth, safety and happiness,” Barker said. “Commandments free us from the negative consequences of sin.”

If one is feeling confused on how to stay spiritually safe, they can always look to the Book of Mormon and living prophets, Barker said. He likened prophets to “watchmen on the tower.”

When one is spiritually prepared themselves, they are also equipped to help others.

“Life is not perfect for any of us, and at times the challenges and difficulties we face may become overwhelming, causing our light to dim,” Barker said. “However, help from our Heavenly Father, coupled with support from others, we can regain that light which will illuminate our path once again and provide the light others may need.”

Barker said that spiritually defining memories are core to one’s ability to handle situations on one’s own and also to help others deal with their own struggles. He shared his belief that after finding happiness in spiritual preparedness, one can increase that happiness by trying to help others also find it.

Barker then related a time in which he needed help from another. Health issues had left him bedridden at a hospital, and he was feeling alone. Barker remembers one day when he begged God for relief.

“It wasn’t even an hour later when one of our own BYU-Idaho security officers, Alain Budge, walked into my hospital room,” Barker said. “He asked me how I was doing and said ‘I just felt like I should come and visit you and share a scripture with you.'”

Budge read Joshua 1:9, which says, “Have not I commanded thee? Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee whithersoever thou goest.”

Barker felt as if his life and testimony were strengthened as a result of the visit.

“My prayers were answered because someone else was prepared spiritually to receive inspiration and the Lord answered my prayers through him, the same words that the Lord had told Joshua a few years earlier,” Barker said.

Barker then conveyed his conviction that Budge, who passed away a year later, was given peace on earth and in the afterlife as a result of his kind actions.

Barker concluded his talk by sharing his testimony of God’s love and the power of spiritual preparedness.