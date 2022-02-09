Home Campus Devotional cover: 'Surviving opposition'
Campus

Devotional cover: ‘Surviving opposition’

By Grady Ellsworth
0
181
Photo credit: Emma Hyde

Working as a physician, Elder William K. Jackson was very used to processes that have an equal and opposite reaction. Physicians can rely on similar treatments, reactions and outcomes when treating their patients.

“There are few guarantees in life. Money doesn’t always equal happiness. Exercise doesn’t always result in perfect health or years added to one’s life. Extensive and meticulous planning does not always yield the desired result. In our temporal existence there are very few ‘sure things,’” Jackson said.

There are those who believe that God controls every aspect of our lives. If we get hit by a car or if we lose a loved one to war, it is “ok” because it was “meant to be.”

Elder Jackson clarified, “Bad things happen to good people, that is true, but I do not believe it is always because God wishes it so. I do believe that we are all blessed with agency.”

He explained if God protected all the righteous and God only punished the wicked, the plan of salvation would become void. If we passed through this life only knowing the blessings of God, it would be impossible for us to know joy.

Thanks to God’s vision being better than our own, we can trust in the path laid out before us, like Joseph of Egypt.

“Joseph kept the commandments and maintained his integrity. And what was his reward? He was falsely accused and sent to prison,” Jackson said.

Joseph’s position led him to be an instrument in God’s hand to save the kingdom of Egypt and his family. God’s vision was better than Joseph’s vision.

God prepared Joseph Smith Jr. in a similar way.

According to John Taylor in Doctrine and Covenants 135:3, “Joseph Smith, the Prophet and Seer of the Lord, has done more, save Jesus only, for the salvation of men in this world, than any other man that ever lived in it.”

Although Joseph Smith kept the commandments better than most of us would.

“He was falsely accused on many occasions, arrested dozens of times and became personally acquainted with more than a few jail cells,” Jackson said. “He was hated from without and betrayed from within. It was his lot to babysit a sometime stiff-necked people, spread across a wild frontier. He hardly had a chance to just stop and smell the roses! He was a righteous man, as obedient as any who has ever lived, yet he would ultimately be asked to seal his testimony with his blood.

God’s vision for the future was greater than Joseph Smith’s vision.

Instead of becoming the second in command to the entire nation, Joseph Smith was killed at the age of 38 for following God’s plan.

We may never be asked to be thrown in jail or give our lives for the gospel of Jesus Christ. We each have our own trials that seem unfair. To help us on this journey, God has given us tools such as living prophets, the plan of salvation and the life of His Son.

Discipleship in this world often comes with a price, but it always comes with a reward,” Jackson said.

Previous article5 book recommendations to celebrate Black History Month
Next articleArt is bringing the Rexburg community closer
Grady Ellsworth
RELATED ARTICLES
Campus

New Student Mentoring: how it’s going

Sarah Manning - 0
Ever see those orange polo-clad students strolling around like traffic cones? Find out who they are and how they are helping the school.
Read more
Campus

The ‘Dos and Don’ts of First Dates’: A live Q&A event

Braden Price - 0
A live Q&A with panelists from the Title IX office, Counseling Center and Department of Home and Family will teach BYU-I students the dos and don'ts of first dates.
Read more
Campus

5 book recommendations to celebrate Black History Month

Scroll - 0
These five books and others will help you get in the spirit of Black History Month.
Read more

Most Popular

New Student Mentoring: how it’s going

Campus Sarah Manning - 0
Ever see those orange polo-clad students strolling around like traffic cones? Find out who they are and how they are helping the school.
Read more

The ‘Dos and Don’ts of First Dates’: A live Q&A event

Campus Braden Price - 0
A live Q&A with panelists from the Title IX office, Counseling Center and Department of Home and Family will teach BYU-I students the dos and don'ts of first dates.
Read more

Idaho ties in the Winter Olympics

News Will Vasseur - 0
Here's a list of people who are representing Idaho on Team USA at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
Read more

OPINION: Should men be allowed to be vulnerable?

Opinion Logan Buchanan - 0
Men are often being told by the media and other sources that it isn't socially acceptable for them to be vulnerable.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    New Student Mentoring: how it’s going

    Campus Sarah Manning - 0
    Ever see those orange polo-clad students strolling around like traffic cones? Find out who they are and how they are helping the school.
    Read more

    The ‘Dos and Don’ts of First Dates’: A live Q&A event

    Campus Braden Price - 0
    A live Q&A with panelists from the Title IX office, Counseling Center and Department of Home and Family will teach BYU-I students the dos and don'ts of first dates.
    Read more

    Idaho ties in the Winter Olympics

    News Will Vasseur - 0
    Here's a list of people who are representing Idaho on Team USA at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    New Student Mentoring: how it’s going

    Campus Sarah Manning - 0
    Ever see those orange polo-clad students strolling around like traffic cones? Find out who they are and how they are helping the school.
    Read more

    The ‘Dos and Don’ts of First Dates’: A live Q&A event

    Campus Braden Price - 0
    A live Q&A with panelists from the Title IX office, Counseling Center and Department of Home and Family will teach BYU-I students the dos and don'ts of first dates.
    Read more

    Idaho ties in the Winter Olympics

    News Will Vasseur - 0
    Here's a list of people who are representing Idaho on Team USA at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv