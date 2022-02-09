Devotional cover: ‘Surviving opposition’

Working as a physician, Elder William K. Jackson was very used to processes that have an equal and opposite reaction. Physicians can rely on similar treatments, reactions and outcomes when treating their patients.

“There are few guarantees in life. Money doesn’t always equal happiness. Exercise doesn’t always result in perfect health or years added to one’s life. Extensive and meticulous planning does not always yield the desired result. In our temporal existence there are very few ‘sure things,’” Jackson said.

There are those who believe that God controls every aspect of our lives. If we get hit by a car or if we lose a loved one to war, it is “ok” because it was “meant to be.”

Elder Jackson clarified, “Bad things happen to good people, that is true, but I do not believe it is always because God wishes it so. I do believe that we are all blessed with agency.”

He explained if God protected all the righteous and God only punished the wicked, the plan of salvation would become void. If we passed through this life only knowing the blessings of God, it would be impossible for us to know joy.

Thanks to God’s vision being better than our own, we can trust in the path laid out before us, like Joseph of Egypt.

“Joseph kept the commandments and maintained his integrity. And what was his reward? He was falsely accused and sent to prison,” Jackson said.

Joseph’s position led him to be an instrument in God’s hand to save the kingdom of Egypt and his family. God’s vision was better than Joseph’s vision.

God prepared Joseph Smith Jr. in a similar way.

According to John Taylor in Doctrine and Covenants 135:3, “Joseph Smith, the Prophet and Seer of the Lord, has done more, save Jesus only, for the salvation of men in this world, than any other man that ever lived in it.”

Although Joseph Smith kept the commandments better than most of us would.

“He was falsely accused on many occasions, arrested dozens of times and became personally acquainted with more than a few jail cells,” Jackson said. “He was hated from without and betrayed from within. It was his lot to babysit a sometime stiff-necked people, spread across a wild frontier. He hardly had a chance to just stop and smell the roses! He was a righteous man, as obedient as any who has ever lived, yet he would ultimately be asked to seal his testimony with his blood.“

God’s vision for the future was greater than Joseph Smith’s vision.

Instead of becoming the second in command to the entire nation, Joseph Smith was killed at the age of 38 for following God’s plan.

We may never be asked to be thrown in jail or give our lives for the gospel of Jesus Christ. We each have our own trials that seem unfair. To help us on this journey, God has given us tools such as living prophets, the plan of salvation and the life of His Son.

“Discipleship in this world often comes with a price, but it always comes with a reward,” Jackson said.