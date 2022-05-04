Devotional cover: The gospel of hope

On Tuesday, May 3, at 11:30 a.m., at the BYU-Idaho Center, Stephen Turcotte, a physics professor, gave his devotional address which focused on the importance of hope.

He discussed different aspects of hope throughout his address, such as what it means, how one can develop it and how to differentiate it with faith and charity. He also went over how we can follow the example of Jesus Christ to develop hope.

“During His mortal ministry, the Savior gave hope to all those who accepted His teachings and miracles,” Turcotte said. “The four Gospels are filled with these stories of hope. If we look into our souls, each of us has the hope of being forgiven of our sins, knowing about the God who created us and believing that death is not the end.”

Turcotte went on to explain that once we have developed hope, we can more bountifully enjoy the fruits that come with it.

“The first fruit or result of having hope is being optimistic,” Turcotte said. “Optimism can be found on a number of levels. Second, hope not only allows us to have a brighter view of the future, it helps us to have an eternal perspective of life.”

To close his remarks, Turcotte extended an invitation to all those in attendance. He promised a blessing to those that were willing to accept that invitation with a means to apply what he discussed.

“As we face a multitude of challenges in our day, I know that we will need the hope that comes from the Savior,” Turcotte said. “I invite you to pray for it. I invite you to find it in the scriptures. As your hope grows, I know that you will be more optimistic, have an expanded view that goes beyond here and now and you will have greater tenacity and perseverance — you won’t give up.”

Further information on future devotionals can be found on BYU-Idaho’s website.