Devotional cover: “The Privileges of Discipleship”

On Tuesday, March 1, at the BYU-Idaho Center, DJ Teichert, the Director of the Study Skills Center, gave his devotional address titled, “The Privileges of Discipleship.”

His address focused on what it really means to be a disciple and having a positive attitude and mentality on serving in the Church to be able to take full advantage of the benefits and blessings of the gospel.

“A common characteristic I have observed in those deeply converted to the gospel of Jesus Christ is that to them, each calling, assignment or invitation to act is viewed not as a ‘have to,’ but a ‘get to,'” Teichert said. “These individuals are anxious to serve wherever and however they can, which is evidence in how they magnify their callings.”

He went on to explain what a privilege is, specifically in the Church, and what some privileges are that members of the Church have the opportunity to take advantage of. In his words, a privilege is not a sacrifice, but rather an honor.

“Besides mistakenly viewing our privileges as sacrifices, the word privilege has been hijacked and often carries a negative connotation, leaving some ashamed of their privileges,” Teichert said. “Many, lured by those in the great and spacious building, point the finger of scorn at those seeking to live up to their privileges, judging them as ‘goody-goody,’ ‘holier than thou’ or ‘self-righteous’.”

To prepare for this devotional, Teichert invited students to share in a discussion board, some spiritual privileges that they have experienced. Some of the privileges he mentioned in his talk were serving a mission, having the words of a living prophet and having a church calling. He explained that anyone can enjoy these privileges.

“Please note that our Heavenly Father’s choicest blessings are not reserved only for a select few select few of His children,” Teichert said. “You don’t have to be asked to serve as a zone leader, relief society president or mission president to receive our Heavenly Father’s choicest privileges.”

To close his remarks, Teichert extended an invitation to all to better understand these spiritual privileges and to have an eternal perspective to see what the Lord has in store as well.

“My invitation to you is to search out and discover the many privileges that the Lord has in store for you,” Teichert said. “Each time you have something that you ‘have to do,’ please turn it into something that you ‘get to do.’ You may find that in doing so, it is one of the Lord’s choicest privileges He has prepared for you.”