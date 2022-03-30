Devotional cover: Trish Carvajal speaks to students

In preparation for Tuesday’s devotional, Trish Carvajal invited students in the BYU-Idaho discussion board to ponder what they do when they are in the middle of a trial or challenge.

Carvajal used three examples of different college students to teach how we can overcome trials with our faith in Jesus Christ.

First, she shared Cooper’s experience as he was struggling with anxiety and depression.

After fighting this battle on his own for some time, Cooper chose to seek help from a couple who became his mentors.

“Do not give up, just keep walking,” Cooper advised.

This is hard advice for anyone who is struggling with anxiety or depression, but it can be done.

“When I first met Cooper, I noticed what a radiant smile he has,” Carvajal said. “His smile can light up a room.”

She went on to explain how Cooper pushing through his depression and anxiety became a source of strength.

Second, Carvajal shared Ellie’s story, a student who needed a brain surgery while still in high school. She had to teach herself how to walk again.

Ellie did not understand why she had these trials and did not feel like praying. However, her scriptures and her patriarchal blessing helped her stay close to God.

“I know you’ve heard it a million times before but reading your scriptures daily will help guide and direct you,” Carvajal said.

Finally, Carvajal shared Colin’s story who went on a mission and had to come home early due to his personal health.

“Colin said he also used prayer to get through his trial,” Carvajal shared. “Overtime he realized that this was the plan for his life and felt comfort from his prayers.”

These students used mentors, scriptures and prayer to overcome their trials and increase their faith in Jesus Christ.

“Sometimes there are just hard things we don’t want to do, but I can personally testify if you can push yourself to do hard things, you will come out stronger on the other end of the trial,” Carvajal said.