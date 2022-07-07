Home Campus Devotional cover: Trust the Lord's timing
By Krysyan Edler
On July 5, Jacquel Fluckiger spoke on trusting in the Lord's timing during her devotional. Photo credit: Savannah Bewley

Jacquel Fluckiger, admissions specialist, urged students to trust in the Lord’s timing and the plans He has in store for them during her devotional address on Tuesday, July 5, in the BYU-Idaho Center.

She opened her address by sharing how the life plans she made in high school for marriage and a family haven’t come to fruition yet. She then shared how she finds solace despite those unfulfilled plans.

“Sometimes our plans don’t work out the way we thought they should, and sometimes, they do,” Fluckiger said. “Often, however, we learn that whatever road we are on is exactly the one we needed to be traveling — if only for the fact that we are given the opportunity to meet someone on the same road that needed us to lift them up or them to lift us.”

She shared a poem from Corrie ten Boom that compares our lives to tapestries. The front of a tapestry depicts a beautiful image while the backside contains a mess of all the knots and dangling threads.

“Often in life, we only want the beautiful side of the tapestry to show,” Fluckiger said. “We don’t want people to see the underside with its tangles and knots. We don’t want to appear vulnerable or in need of help. We must trust that God sees the whole picture and knows what is best for us.”

Fluckiger admitted that life won’t always be smooth sailing, but if we remember that God is in control, we can find moments to enjoy in those rough patches.

“I say that, even when the ride is bumpy, it can be enjoyable, and when the road smooths out, we can appreciate the trip that much more,” Fluckiger said. “We can look for and find the happiness in the circumstances that are presented to us if we remember that he is in charge.”

To conclude her remarks, Fluckiger returned to the comparison ten Boom made in her poem, reminding students of the importance of the perspective they maintain.

“Only our Heavenly Father knows what the tapestry of our life looks like,” Fluckiger said. “He wants us to see the beauty in life and not focus on the knots on the underside. We need to look forward with an eternal perspective until we can see the whole picture.”

The entirety of Fluckiger’s remarks can be found on the BYU-I devotional page.

