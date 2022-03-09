Devotional cover: Understanding Christ’s Atonement

J. Ryan Nielson, a faculty member in the Department of Physics, emphasized the importance of not only knowing what the Atonement is, but applying it to daily life.

According to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints website, “the Atonement is the sacrifice Jesus Christ made to help us overcome sin, adversity, and death.”

Nielson broke down what Christ’s Atonement means to him in three ways:

The Atonement of Jesus Christ allows us to repent and learn from our own sins and mistakes.

Nielson’s father served in the military during World War II. Because of his example, Nielson wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps. His parents felt that he should go and gain an education instead and they were willing to help him.

“If you were drafted and called up, we would expect you to go,” said Nielson’s father. “But I would volunteer to go in your stead.”

That idea of his father taking his place on the battle field really struck a cord with Nielson and reminded him of the Savior. The Savior volunteered to go through all of that pain just for him and all of us.

Nielson mentioned that when he teaches, he tries to give students a hands on learning experience rather than a lecture of information. He interviews students about their work and inspires them to figure it out problems on their own.

“When I teach this course my job is to not give answers, but to reflect what students say and think back to them, to direct questions,” Nielson said. “Their own experience, observations and thinking are the standards for an idea being correct. In this manner, the thinking and the benefits which accompany that effort, belong to them.”

When mistakes are made, it is important to remember the concept of the Atonement and how not all mistakes are permanent because of repentance.

Christ’s Atonement heals us, including from things beyond our own control.

“Trials probably most often ought to be thought of as opportunities for growth, and not always as consequences for our behavior,” Nielson said.

Trials are all around us and all look different to each person. Trials can connect us deeper to Heavenly Father and help us grow our faith.

“I keep getting glimpses and insights into the depth and power of that gift of healing, which is beyond my capacity to understand,” Nielson said.

The Atonement can enable us, can strengthen us in our efforts to grow and follow the Savior.

“I hope that you have begun to feel again a bit of the scope and magnitude of this great gift which the Atonement of Jesus is for us,” Nielson said. “I hope that you have felt some of the deep stirrings of gratitude in your heart which often move me.”

Nielson gave listeners ideas to show their love to Jesus Christ by keeping the commandments, being willing to grow, writing down spiritual experiences, listening to His servants, studying His words and serving others.

He closed with his testimony and invited students to ponder their personal commitment to Jesus Christ.

“It is my prayer that you will find ways to apply the Savior’s Atonement meaningfully in your life,” Nielson said. “I testify that there is none other name under heaven whereby we may find this joy.”

The devotional address can be found on the BYU-I devotional website.