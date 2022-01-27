Devotional cover: ‘Using the Book of Mormon in our life’

On Tuesday, Jan. 25 in the BYU-Idaho Center, John Reed, the Database Manager for University Operations, gave his devotional address, “Using the Book of Mormon in our Lives.”

He began his talk by bringing up how we tend to face ongoing trials and other challenges that never seem to end. Despite these challenges, the Book of Mormon is a tool that can be used in our everyday lives to find the best possible support from these tribulations.

“Another help we have, one that I hope isn’t overlooked, is the Book of Mormon,” Reed said. “I’m confident we have read it and read it daily and have a strong testimony that it is true and it is a sure witness of the Savior. And I hope we use it as a guide to help in the trials we face.”

Reed went on to share a personal experience of when he was serving as a bishop for one of the young single adult wards on campus. He spoke of how he was able to help a student with some questions and doubts that were on her mind. Although he had given her advice and counsel on what to do, passages from the Book of Mormon ended up being the most helpful for this student.

“I used Lehi’s vision of the tree of life in chapter eight of First Nephi as a reference to help her with some of her concerns,” Reed explained. “When we finished, she wondered out loud how come she was never taught to use the stories in the Book of Mormon in current, real-life challenges.”

To better illustrate this experience and how we can take advantage of the Book of Mormon, Reed gave various examples of possible scenarios students can find themselves in, the first in regards to trying something new and not feeling certain if it was the right choice.

“In chapters three and four of First Nephi, we find the account of Lehi sending his sons back to Jerusalem to get the Brass Plates; remember what they did first, they simply went and asked Laban for them. That didn’t work out very well,” Reed explained. “Sometimes in order to accomplish a plan we have, we may need to change the direction we are going, or even creep into something new, or whatever it may be.”

Another example that Reed shared where the Book of Mormon can be of help is when students may struggle in completing ministering assignments. He went on to share the story of Ammon and King Lamoni and how Ammon made a decision to serve Lamoni to earn his trust.

“I’m sure we can be like Ammon and look for and find opportunities to lift and share our neighbor’s burdens and serve them until their hearts soften and hopefully develop confidence in us that can lead to teaching and learning moments where faith and testimonies are shared and strengthened,” Reed said.

The struggles of raising a gospel-centered family and fortifying the home was the third and final scenario Reed spoke of in his devotional. He used various examples in the Book of Alma when Moroni was commanded to protect and care for the Nephites.

“Moroni used clever and inspired strategy in fortifying their cities and lands. If you remember, he placed his strongest armies in cities he thought were the weakest. He constructed fortifications and built moats and berms of dirt around many of the cities,” Reed explained. “We can use the same type of strategy as we seek to protect ourselves, our homes and our families against the world. If there are children in our homes, I encourage involving them in creating a plan of action.”

In his final remarks before sharing his testimony, Reed reminded students that the Lord’s desire of us is to be healed, and while that healing process may take a lifetime, the Book of Mormon can help the Lord to heal us.

“I hope this has stirred an interest in searching the Book of Mormon for comfort and for support in dealing with the challenges we face,” Reed said. “Though this is not intended to be any kind of a definitive work on using the Book of Mormon in our everyday lives, it is simply an invitation to approach the buffet of knowledge offered and maybe start with a small taste, and then in time, learn to feast on what is available.”