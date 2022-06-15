Home Campus Devotional cover: "We all have a work to do"
Devotional cover: “We all have a work to do”

By Logan Buchanan
Jason Flora looks at the audience. Photo credit: Abby Wilwand

Jason Flora, humanities and philosophy department chair, addressed BYU-Idaho students Tuesday, June 14 about the importance of doing God’s work and work in the secular world.

Flora began his talk by acknowledging his parents and expressing his gratitude for the lessons taught to him about the importance of hard work — both secular and in the gospel of Jesus Christ.

“Surely we must continue to undergo the mortal and oftentimes painful process of being hammered, scraped, pressed, and stretched in order that he might fashion us into that useful or desired product,” Flora said.

Flora mentioned the invitations made by President Russell M. Nelson in the recent years:

— Increase our spiritual capacity to receive revelation.

— Choose to repent daily, choose to change daily.

— Let God prevail.

— See prayerfully and consistently to understand the temple covenants and ordinances.

— Establish a firm spiritual foundation built upon the rock of our Redeemer, Jesus Christ.

— Get on the covenant path. Experience the joy of repenting daily. Learn about God and how He works. Seek and expect miracles. Strive to end conflict in our life.

Flora invited students to choose one or two of President Nelson’s invitations to work on.

“Work has always entailed intentional effort or exertion on the part of our Heavenly Father and His Son, Jesus Christ,” Flora said. “And so it must be with us in our journey to become more like them.”

Logan Buchanan
