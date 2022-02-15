Devotional cover: What’s not to love?

Elder Ronald A. Rasband and his wife, Melanie, gave a joint devotional address Sunday and testified of the power of the Savior and His love.

Sister Rasband began her address with a story about a missionary named Elder Powell and an experience he had with a dirty, poor shoe shiner in the streets of New York City. After his shoe was shined, he became overwhelmed with the visual reminder of the Savior’s Atonement and gave the shoe shiner everything he possibly could.

“The Lord calls to us: soul shine? Soul shine? Anyone want their souls shined?” Sister Rasband said. “In our limited mortal selfishness, we quickly — all too quickly — ask, without full knowledge of what we’re asking, ‘how much does it cost?’ Our Savior meekly answers: as much as you are willing to pay, for I have ransomed the rest.”

Jesus Christ has an infinite amount of love for each of us. How strong is our sense of debt to move us to become more like the Savior and love what He loves, do what He does and share His good message with others?

She ended her address sharing Moroni 7: 47-48, “But charity is the pure love of Christ, and it endureth forever; and whoso is found possessed of it at the last day, it shall be well with him.”

She asked that we add a heart of commitment for the Savior to our list of Valentine’s gifts. A commitment to come unto Him, follow Him, be more like Him and to serve and love others the way He did.

Elder Rasband began his portion of the devotional by thanking students for gathering together to use the Sabbath Day the way the Lord intended.

“I know there are other places you could be tonight … The Lord is smiling on Rexburg,” Elder Rasband said.

He also mentioned that this was the biggest live crowd he’d spoken to since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

He spoke of Valentine’s Day and the traditional celebrations. He noted that the season of love is the perfect time to reflect on love as expressed in Matthew 22:37, which reads “Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind.”

He reminded us that we love the Lord because He loved us first. As we journey through our lives, the Savior reaches out to us with open arms. How is it possible to not reach back? What’s not to love?

Elder Rasband promised that everything in our lives will fall in line if we put the Lord first. He offered four ways to express our love for God to draw closer to Him.

First, walk in all His ways. He said we walk in His ways when we exercise humility, trust, faith, patience and courage. We walk in His ways when we care about the things the Lord cares about, when we are trustworthy with our earthly assignments and when we bend down on our knees in prayer. We walk in His ways when we pay attention to and acknowledge the Lord’s hand in the details of our lives.

“Living the gospel is not a stroll down a road — broad, smooth, and flat.” Elder Rasband said. “You may not encounter rivers, but you will face challenges that are daunting. Remember, your love of God can call down miracles to bless you.”

Second, we show love for God by keeping His commandments. Elder Rasband testified of the blessings we can receive if we keep His commandments.

Third, we show God our love by cleaving unto Him. Cleave means to stay very close to. When we cleave to God, we stay close to Him, we Hear Him and we hear revelation specific to our circumstances.

Elder Rasband shared a story about his grandson who was born with a rare chromosomal deletion and only lived to age three. His grandson taught him and his family patience, humility, gratitude and resilience. They learned to cleave unto the Lord and accept His will.

He promised, “If you cleave unto the Lord and His revelations, you will see miracles that will set your course and keep you close to Him.”

The fourth way to show God our love is to serve Him with all our heart and soul. When you encounter tough issues or when you have questions, do you seek your answers from the Lord and His Servants?

“I am convinced, as I look back on my life, that service particularly to my family and to the Church has been one of the greatest blessings in shaping me,” Elder Rasband said. “Without the gratitude, humility, and perspective that service has provided to my very soul, the tug of the world and its treasures could have drawn me off.”

Elder Rasband ended his address with a blessing:

“I bless you that you will choose to walk in His ways, to follow His commandments, to cleave unto Him and to serve Him. This is the way to eternal life and to happiness in the presence of the Father. … I bless you to be forever grateful for the power of the Atonement of Jesus Christ and may you realize His great love for you. Brothers and sisters, as we look to Jesus Christ, what’s not to love?”

The full devotional address will be available to re-watch by Feb. 15 from the devotional website.