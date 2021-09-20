Devotional preview: A mutual strengthening of faith

Brother Ahmad S. Corbitt, the First Counselor in the Young Men’s General Presidency, will speak at devotional on Sept. 21. Students can attend this devotional live in the BYU-Idaho Center at 11:30 a.m., with overflow locations in the Taylor Chapel, the Hinkley Chapel and The Crossroads.

According to his BYU-I biography, Brother Corbitt was sustained as the First Counselor in the Young Men’s General Presidency on April 4, 2020. He served as a full-time missionary in the Puerto Rico San Juan Mission and later as president of the Dominican Republic Santo Domingo East Mission.

On the BYU-I devotional discussion board, Brother Corbitt asked students how they can strengthen people who have lost their faith.

“Sister Corbitt and I recently visited with some of our missionaries,” Brother Corbitt wrote. “Sadly, we all discovered a sobering reality. We each knew and loved someone who has given up on his/her faith in Christ and His restored gospel. Do you know such a person? What can we do? How can you and we help strengthen faith – theirs and ours?”

Many students acknowledged the importance of showing love and acceptance to those who have lost their faith.

“I believe that as we act in ways that embody our Christlike character towards those who have given up on their faith, their hearts will be softened,” wrote Alyssa Curtis, a student on the discussion board. “They may not choose to grow their faith again right away or ever, but they will know that we truly love them and we will have healthy relationships with them.”

Alexa Allen, another student on the discussion board, wrote about her experience after her mom and sister stopped attending church. She also stressed the importance of showing love and encouraged others to lead by example.

“I learned from mistakes in the past,” Allen said. “I used to try to pressure my family into coming to church with me. That only caused contention. I now understand that I need to love them and the Lord will do the rest. The Lord knows where they are, and they are in His hands. I would rather have great relationships with my mom and sister than push them away for not living the way I think they should. Because of this, we have had many gospel discussions that I know the Spirit has been helping me with. Miracles happen as we love as the Savior loves and wait patiently to see the promised blessing unfold. Our example leads us to strengthen our testimonies and be a light to those around us.”