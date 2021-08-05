Devotional preview: Aligning with the light of Christ

Kevin Redd, an activities advisor for Student Activities, will give his BYU-Idaho devotional address on Aug. 10.

According to his BYU-I biography, Redd grew up on a farm in Canada and served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the California Los Angeles Mission. Redd and his wife, Amber, have four children, and he has worked at BYU-I since 2006.

In his address, “Aligning with the Light,” Redd will emphasize the significance of the everlasting light of Jesus Christ: a source of guidance, comfort, hope and peace that is freely given to all people. He will discuss how this light can shine in the lives of those who strive to keep the commandments, pray, study the scriptures and serve those around them.

Redd will share personal experiences describing difficulties he has faced that have taught him about Christ’s light and strengthened his testimony. He will also encourage students to actively build this light within themselves, so, in turn, they can be a source of light and love for those around them.

His devotional address can be viewed here at 11:30 a.m.