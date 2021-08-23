Devotional preview: Building resilience to combat life’s difficulties

Patty Hendricks, a BYU-Idaho curriculum designer, will give her devotional address on Aug. 24.

According to her BYU-I biography, Hendricks currently helps faculty members design, pilot and improve the remote courses. She has six children and 12 grandchildren, and she deeply values her relationships.

In her address, “Resilience: The Ability to Recover from Difficulties,” Hendricks will emphasize the importance of being resilient and positively growing from trials.

Hendricks will share stories of ordinary people who overcame big challenges. She will also share experiences from her own life that have helped her become more resilient and build a stronger connection with God.

She will expand on different strategies that strengthen resilience: building connections, fostering well-being, focusing on what you can do, showing up and getting help.

Hendricks will encourage students to practice those strategies during both the good and difficult times in their lives to prepare themselves for the future. She will also encourage students to turn to God and trust Him.

Hendrick’s devotional address can be viewed here at 11:30 a.m.