Devotional preview: ‘Come Home’

Barbara McKenna will give this week’s devotional titled, “Come Home.”

McKenna worked at the Financial Aid Office at BYU-Idaho for over 15 years. She currently lives in Rigby, Idaho with her husband, Alvin, who is a public school teacher. They have seven children and 13 grandchildren.

During her devotional this Tuesday, she will address BYU-I students about the promise of eternal life. She encouraged students to prepare for the devotional by reflecting on the questions, “How does the promise of eternal life make you feel? What are you doing to make sure that your mortal experience is preparing you to return to live with Heavenly Father?”

Mckenna offered her own thoughts to the question.

“I think often of what it will be like to live in the eternities with Heavenly Father,” McKenna wrote on the devotional discussion board. “I miss some very important, close family members who have passed on and so I depend on being able to see them again. Because of the love Heavenly Father has shown me, mainly through the Atonement of His son, Jesus Christ, I cherish the opportunity to be in His presence.”

Multiple students have already reflected and pondered these questions.

“It gives me purpose in this life and hope for the life to come,” wrote Sara Bates, a student on the discussion board. “It softens the pain of losing loved ones. It gives me a reason to love more, try harder, repent, and live. It is what Nephi talks about when he describes ‘having a perfect brightness of hope’ (2 Nephi 31:20).”

Devotionals at BYU-I are designed to help foster a sense of community and bring the spirit of Jesus Christ into the students’ lives. Even though devotionals have been held online for the past few semesters due to COVID-19, many students continue to watch them and feel the spirit from their apartments or homes.

As students approach the last few weeks of the spring semester, they may be feeling stressed with final exams and worry over future decisions. The devotional can be a place for them to get away from the hardships they are currently experiencing.

On the BYU-I website it says, “This weekly gathering allows students to step away briefly from the rigors of academic life to receive a spiritually refreshing message. Devotional also helps foster in the campus community a sense of unity and shared commitment to the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

Students are encouraged to watch the devotional online at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.