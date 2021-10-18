Devotional preview: Doug Barker to speak on spiritual strength

On Oct 19, Doug Barker, the Clery Act compliance coordinator, will give a devotional address.

Barker was raised in St. Anthony, Idaho, and served a full-time mission in Auckland, New Zealand. He attended Ricks College as well as Utah State University and earned a certificate in law enforcement from Idaho State University. Before coming to BYU-Idaho, Barker worked as a public safety officer.

Barker and his wife, Ryalene, have four children and three grandchildren.

On the BYU-I Devotional discussion board, Barker asked, “What can you do spiritually to strengthen yourself to help and protect others?”

Kattie Fisher, a BYU-I student, shared that she prays often. She also acts on any spiritual inspiration she may receive.

Other students mentioned the importance of fasting and temple attendance.

“We can spiritually strengthen ourselves to help and protect others by filling our lives and hearts with the power that comes from a firm testimony of Jesus Christ,” said Tina Heil, a BYU-I student.