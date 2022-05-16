Devotional preview: Elder Arnulfo Valenzuela

Elder Arnulfo Valenzuela, General Authority Seventy, will address students on Tuesday, May 17 at 11:30 a.m. MST in the BYU-Idaho Center.

“(Devotional) is a sacred moment to go and feel the Spirit throughout the week,” said Marissa Harrison, a senior studying communication. “It’s a good reminder to each one of us to keep moving forward.”

Students are encouraged to answer the following question Elder Valenzuela posed on the devotional discussion board: “How do you listen for and follow promptings from the Holy Ghost daily?”

According to his biography, Elder Valenzuela was born in Chihuahua, Mexico and sustained as a General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 6, 2013.

“It’s a unique opportunity,” Harrison said.

Students are encouraged to attend in person, but for those who are unable to, it will be broadcast on the BYU-I website.