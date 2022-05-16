Home Campus Devotional preview: Elder Arnulfo Valenzuela
Campus

Devotional preview: Elder Arnulfo Valenzuela

By Logan Buchanan
0
110
Photo credit: Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Elder Arnulfo Valenzuela, General Authority Seventy, will address students on Tuesday, May 17 at 11:30 a.m. MST in the BYU-Idaho Center.

“(Devotional) is a sacred moment to go and feel the Spirit throughout the week,” said Marissa Harrison, a senior studying communication. “It’s a good reminder to each one of us to keep moving forward.”

Students are encouraged to answer the following question Elder Valenzuela posed on the devotional discussion board: “How do you listen for and follow promptings from the Holy Ghost daily?”

According to his biography, Elder Valenzuela was born in Chihuahua, Mexico and sustained as a General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 6, 2013.

“It’s a unique opportunity,” Harrison said.

Students are encouraged to attend in person, but for those who are unable to, it will be broadcast on the BYU-I website.

Previous articleSupreme Court ruling on free speech
Next articleEverything you need to know about the Idaho Democratic primary
Logan Buchanan
RELATED ARTICLES
Campus

Golf season has begun

Logan Buchanan - 0
BYU-Idaho Activities held its first golf event of the semester.
Read more
Campus

5 tips for fun in the sun

Rylee Goodman - 0
Explore different ways students at BYU-Idaho can make the most of spring semester.
Read more
Campus

Facing fear: how the Ropes Course helps people grow

Jake Hess - 0
The BYU-Idaho Ropes Course gives a challenging experience in a safe environment.
Read more

Most Popular

President and Sister Nelson host inspiring and personal devotional for young adults

Features Abby Jorgensen - 0
Young adults gathered together in the Conference Center and online to hear the words of President and Sister Nelson.
Read more

Golf season has begun

Campus Logan Buchanan - 0
BYU-Idaho Activities held its first golf event of the semester.
Read more

Everything you need to know about the Idaho Republican primary

Projects Abigayl Finch - 0
Learn more about the candidates and how to vote in Tuesday’s election as a BYU-Idaho student.
Read more

Everything you need to know about the Idaho Democratic primary

Projects Abigayl Finch - 0
Learn more about the candidates and how to vote in Tuesday’s election as a BYU-Idaho student.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    President and Sister Nelson host inspiring and personal devotional for young adults

    Features Abby Jorgensen - 0
    Young adults gathered together in the Conference Center and online to hear the words of President and Sister Nelson.
    Read more

    Golf season has begun

    Campus Logan Buchanan - 0
    BYU-Idaho Activities held its first golf event of the semester.
    Read more

    Everything you need to know about the Idaho Republican primary

    Projects Abigayl Finch - 0
    Learn more about the candidates and how to vote in Tuesday’s election as a BYU-Idaho student.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    President and Sister Nelson host inspiring and personal devotional for young adults

    Features Abby Jorgensen - 0
    Young adults gathered together in the Conference Center and online to hear the words of President and Sister Nelson.
    Read more

    Golf season has begun

    Campus Logan Buchanan - 0
    BYU-Idaho Activities held its first golf event of the semester.
    Read more

    Everything you need to know about the Idaho Republican primary

    Projects Abigayl Finch - 0
    Learn more about the candidates and how to vote in Tuesday’s election as a BYU-Idaho student.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv