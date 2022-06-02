Devotional preview: Elder Gary E. Stevenson

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will give a devotional address on Sunday, June 5, in the BYU-Idaho Center at 5 p.m.

As a result, there will not be a devotional held on Tuesday, June 7. The news of Elder Stevenson’s visit was announced during Lane Williams’ devotional on Tuesday, May 31. There will not be a devotional discussion board this week.

Elder Stevenson has been a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles since October 2015. Prior to that, he served as Presiding Bishop of the Church for three years. In his April General Conference address, he spoke about missionary work and encouraged members to love, share and invite.

The doors to the BYU-Idaho Center will open at 4 p.m., and the Taylor Chapel will serve as overflow.