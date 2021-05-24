Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Devotional preview: God’s guiding hand

By Ellie Perkins
Brenda Summers, BYU-Idaho’s admissions processing coordinator, will give her devotional address on May 25.

According to her BYU-I biography, Summers has worked for the university for 30 years. Summers and her husband, Kent Summers, recently celebrated 40 years of marriage. They have four children and five grandchildren.

Summers will discuss the active involvement of God in the lives of His children.

On the BYU-I discussion board, Summers asked students when they had seen the hand of God in their lives.

Joy Young, a student on the discussion board, said she has seen God’s hand during difficult times.

“It is hard to count how many times I have seen the Lord’s hand in my life,” Young said. “It often comes in the hardest times of my life. It is when I have felt Him near the most. But when I am working to be in tune with the Holy Ghost, I can feel the Lord’s hand in my life in all of the decision I make. There have been moments when I didn’t think the Lord was working in my life because things weren’t happening the way I thought they would or should. But when I come through those moments I can look back and clearly see that God was involved.”

Katy Brooks also responded to the discussion board and described the different ways she has seen God’s hand in her life recently.

“Trying to only pick one time I’ve seen the Lord’s hand in my life is like picking a favorite food, definitely hard to pick,” Brooks said. “I am a firm believer that if we have the eyes to see, we can and will see the Lord’s hand in every single day… It is incredible to see how involved the Lord is in my life. I see Him in the people I interact with, the strength and love he gives me and the moments of peace I feel when I shouldn’t feel peace. This semester I’ve seen Him helping me to find courage in myself and my abilities and also He has helped me to find meaningful friends and roommates that inspire me to be better. I am grateful for the Lord and his love in my life.”

Her devotional address will be available here at 11:30 a.m.

