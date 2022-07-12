Home Campus Devotional preview: Heather Hall
Devotional preview: Heather Hall

By Logan Buchanan
Image by Aaron Burden on Unsplash.

Heather Hall, a University Public Affairs employee, will address students at devotional Tuesday, July 12.

According to Hall’s bio on the BYU-Idaho website, Hall received an associate degree from Ricks College and a bachelor’s degree from BYU. Hall has been employed at BYU-Idaho since 2005.

The title of Hall’s address is “Life is a Race — Are You All In?”

“I am hoping that those who listen will have the desire to rededicate their efforts to improve in one of the areas I discuss or be inspired to be all in with another gospel principle that is important or meaningful to them,” said Hall.

Hall plans on discussing three gospel principles as part of her talk: learning to receive revelation, staying on the covenant path and loving one another.

“I want to encourage those who may feel overwhelmed that part of being all in means just doing our best each day,” Hall said. “The Lord doesn’t ask us to be perfect yet, but our consistent efforts move us steadily toward that goal and exaltation.”

Students can access devotional on the BYU-I website.

