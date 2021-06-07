Devotional preview: I glory in my Jesus

Scott Cameron, an English professor at BYU-Idaho, will share his devotional address on June 8. His message will focus on creating a personal relationship with the Savior.

Cameron earned his Bachelor of Arts in English at BYU. He went on to receive a master’s degree and a doctorate in English from Boston University.

Cameron utilized the devotional discussion board by inviting students to share their experiences with hearing the voice of the Lord.

“I am really excited to hear from you about how the Lord reaches out to you as an individual,” Cameron wrote. “Thanks for being willing to share your experiences and thoughts with me. It has been a blessing for me to think about this topic already, and I believe that hearing from you will enrich my experience significantly. I hope that it is valuable for you as well.”

Many students responded to the question posed. Some students reported that they felt the spirit through music or during prayer. Other students explained that they need to set aside time to hear the Lord.

“I’ve learned that if I really need to hear Him, I need to find a quiet space where I’m not distracted,” wrote James Whatcott, a student on the discussion board. “Whenever I need to really hear Him, I go to my car and drive to the church building parking lot beside the temple and try to pray and read scriptures and other gospel related material.”

Cameron’s devotional will be available at 11:30 a.m. on June 8.