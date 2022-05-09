Home Campus Devotional preview: Jake Romney
Devotional preview: Jake Romney

By Krysyan Edler
Jake Romney will speak on how students can be steadfast in Christ. Photo credit: Ashley Ping

Jake Romney, the dean of online programs, will give his devotional address on having steadfastness in Christ on Tuesday, May 10, at 11:30 a.m. in the BYU-Idaho Center.

On Jan. 1, President Russell M. Nelson suggested we make a goal to be resolute. He said the Lord loves effort, consistency and steadfastness. The word “steadfastness” reminded Romney of one of his favorite scriptures, 2 Nephi 31:20, which inspired the topic of his address.

“‘Wherefore you must press forward with a steadfastness in Christ,'” Romney said. “I love the word steadfastness. What does it mean to press forward with steadfastness in Christ?”

He will discuss following Ruth’s example, making and keeping covenants and looking to the Savior while staying on the straight and narrow path.

“COVID has been a time of sifting,” Romney said. “Some have drawn closer to the Savior, and others have maybe had their testimonies weakened, perhaps. The message really is: look to the Savior. Follow him. It will bring great blessings in people’s lives.”

According to his bio, Romney served a full-time mission in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, before graduating from Brigham Young University with a bachelor’s degree in English and a minor in family life. After earning his doctorate in law from BYU’s J. Reuben Clark Law School in 2012, he took his dream position at BYU-Idaho, teaching religion. He and his wife, Nicole, met at BYU and have five children.

