Devotional preview: Joel Judkins

Joel Judkins, a faculty member in the Communication Department, will give the address at devotional on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 11:30 a.m. in the BYU-Idaho Center.

Judkins grew up in Moses Lake, Washington. Upon returning home from a mission in Peru, he attended Ricks college, where he studied communication disorders.

“My mom’s maiden name is Ricks,” Judkins said. “I’ve always been proud of that heritage.”

Judkins and his wife met at Idaho State while completing their graduate work. Together, they have five children and seven grandchildren.

“I love this place,” Judkins said. “From day one I set foot on this campus, I just loved it.”

The title of the address that will be given is called “Glimpses.” The focus is on trying to find glimpses of eternal things and the way God sees things, even though we don’t know His full plan for us.

“When we can see, at least a little bit of how He sees, we will live differently,” Judkins said. “Particularly, we will treat other people differently.”

Devotional will be held in the BYU-Idaho Center. For those unable to attend in person, a recording of the address will be available here.