Devotional preview: Lane Williams

By Grady Ellsworth
Brother Williams will speak this upcoming Tuesday. Image Credit: BYU-Idaho

On Tuesday, May 31, at 11:30 a.m., Lane Williams, a communication professor, will give his devotional address in the BYU-Idaho Center, which will center on the power of the Book of Mormon.

He will speak about having a more in-depth study of the Book of Mormon as well as focusing on key details that may help one to apply the lessons of the scriptures in their everyday life.

“I know that a lot of people read the Book of Mormon and I think that most everybody knows the Book of Mormon, so I wanted to invite people to really do more with it,” Williams said. “I want everybody to read it. The Book of Mormon has been a huge part of my life.”

Williams’ goal for his devotional is for students and faculty to read the Book of Mormon daily, even if it’s 15 minutes a day. He says that it may not be an easy thing for some people, but the blessings of reading daily are worth it.

“I sort of wonder why people don’t read it,” Williams said. “We’re busy, so you have to make some sacrifices I think. Also, people compare themselves to someone else and they say ‘I’m not a scriptorian’. So what? There’s a call to action. My theme is read, study, ponder live—The Book of Mormon.”

One of Williams’ biggest inspirations and earliest memories of reading the Book of Mormon comes from his late father, who he will be dedicating this devotional address to. He doesn’t remember what he read with his father, but he remembers what he felt.

“My dad died when I was like 10 years old and that’s always a tender thing when you try to have those memories,” Williams said. “We weren’t perfect and I’m not perfect, but one of the things I remember is that we’d read the Book of Mormon together. Sometimes when we’d camp, we’d pull it out. And I don’t remember what we read, mostly. What I do remember is what I felt. When I read the Book of Mormon, I try to give it the highest priority in my scripture study.”

For those who are unable to attend the devotional in person, it will be livestreamed and there will be an overflow option available in the chapel of the John Taylor Building.

