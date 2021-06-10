Devotional preview: Member of the Seventy to speak at devotional on Tuesday

Elder Jeremy R. Jaggi, a General Authority of the Seventy, and his wife, Amy Stewart Jaggi, will give this week’s Tuesday devotional titled, “Arise, and Get Thee Into the Mountain.”

Elder Jaggi and Amy Jaggi, were born and raised in Salt Lake City, Utah and married in the Salt Lake Temple on June 12, 1995. Together they served as mission leaders in the Utah Ogden Mission from 2015 to 2018, and in 2020, Elder Jaggi was called as a General Authority of the Seventy.

Students are encouraged to prepare for this week’s devotional by participating on the discussion board and pondering the following questions: What are the mountains in your life? How do you climb them? What mountains have you overcome? What mountains would you like to move?

Verona Johnson, a student on the discussion board, shared a mountain she climbs that many BYU-Idaho students can relate to.

“One mountain in my life is earning a Bachelor degree,” Johnson wrote. “I climb this mountain one day, one assignment, one or two classes at a time. It is a slow journey but I am beginning to appreciate the process. Along with all the knowledge I am gaining I am also learning patient persistence.”

Although earning a degree can be difficult, students can overcome the challenges they face by pushing forward.

“I am working on overcoming other mountains, but, much like earning a degree, it is a slow process and I’m not on the other side yet,” Johnson wrote. “I continue to work on climbing my own mountains of self doubt, discouragement, anger and frustration. Some days are better than others. I climb these mountains with the help of heaven as I begin each day with prayer and feed my spirit through scripture study or other inspired words. I use the power of repentance to change and climb a little higher. It helps me overcome my weaknesses and draw ever closer to Jesus.”

Students can watch devotional on BYU-I’s website.