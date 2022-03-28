Devotional preview: Overcoming challenges through faith

Trish Carvajal will be giving her devotional address at the BYU-Idaho Center on Tuesday, March 29 at 11:30 a.m.

To help those attending prepare for devotional, Trish Carvajal asked, “We all have had hard times in our lives or challenges that we think are too hard for us to face. How did you overcome this challenge through faith in the Savior, Jesus Christ?”

Students posted their responses on the BYU-I discussion board.

“I feel like this is something that a lot of people say, but I know that it’s true,” wrote Katie Baker, a student on the devotional discussion board. “When I am facing challenges, I do my best to turn to the Savior in prayer.”

Those who want to attend the devotional in person are welcomed to the BYU-Idaho Center. An overflow will also be available in the Taylor Chapel. The devotional is available to be live-streamed here.

According to her BYU-I bio, Carvajal graduated first from Miami Dade Community College with an associate degree and later from BYU-I with a bachelor’s degree. She has been employed at BYU-I for the past seven years and is currently working as University Scheduling Manager.

She has been married to her husband, Manny, for 32 years, and they have three children together. Together, Manny and Trish Carvajal serve as Gospel Doctrine teachers in their home ward.