Devotional preview: Phillip Crane

On Tuesday, June 28, at 11:30 a.m. in the BYU-Idaho Center, Phillip Crane, a sports activities manager, will give his devotional address, which will focus on enduring to the end.

“The main point of the talk is ‘get up and win the race,'” Crane said. “What that means is we’re all in the race in life. We’re in this race that we’re trying to reach the end of. And in the end of this race is eternal life and exaltation.”

A key aspect that he will focus on isn’t just the final destination of the race, but staying in the race even when the going gets tough. He will talk about how to make the most of the journey.

“How do we get through the race?” Crane asked. “So, that’s kind of what my talk will be on — dealing with the ups and downs, dealing with the burdens, dealing with the times that we fall in life. Because all of us are going to fall, but how are we going to get up each time we fall?”

Although he is making an analogy of enduring to the end with sports and racing, he still hopes for those who aren’t sports fanatics to understand the message of his address to apply in their own lives.

“I will relate things to sports, but I will do it in a way in which I hope everybody, no matter what they like to do will be able to realize that they can apply the things I talk about in devotional,” Crane said.

Crane chose this as his devotional topic because he feels it can help others to see things from a gospel perspective. He sees many people struggle in their everyday lives and wants to help them face their own challenges.

“Through it all, I’ve realized that throughout the ups and downs you can get through it,” Crane said. “You’ve got to fight through it, because if you don’t — I mean we see it all the time — there are so many people that are struggling, they’re leaving the church, they’re thinking they’re not good enough … and through it all we’ve got to be able to keep fighting and know we’re not doing it alone.”

Crane comes from South Jordan, Utah, and served a full-time mission in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He played baseball on campus as a student before becoming involved in the sports program. In August, he will complete 20 years as a BYU-I faculty member.