Devotional preview: President and Sister Oaks coming to campus

On Nov. 16 at 11:40 a.m., BYU-Idaho will welcome the long awaited visit from President Dallin H. Oaks, the first counselor of the First Presidency, alongside his wife.

This semester not only offers in-person classes, but it will be the first in over a year and a half that students and faculty can listen to an apostle speak to us live.

The last time an apostle graced Rexburg was back in 2020.

President Oaks has served in the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles since May, 1984. President Oaks is a graduate of Brigham Young University and the University of Chicago Law School. He practiced law and taught law in Chicago. He was president of BYU from 1971 to 1980, and served as a justice of the Utah Supreme Court from 1980 until his resignation in 1984 to accept his calling as an apostle.

President Oaks raised his six children with his late wife June Dixon Oaks who passed away on July 21, 1998. He is a native of Provo, Utah. In August of 2000, Oaks married Kristen McMain.

President Oaks is a member of offices and boards of many business, educational and charitable organizations. He is also the author and co-author of several books and articles on religious and legal matters.

He received the Canterbury Medal from the Becket Fund Liberty in May 2013 for his defense of religious liberty.

Sister Oaks served her mission in Japan. Throughout all of her callings in the Church, she has served as a teacher or officer of some sort.

She served many years on the Board of Primary Children’s Hospital. She is the author of the book, “A Single Voice,” and the co-author of the recent book, “The Testimony Glove.”

This devotional will be a ticketed event, students can reserve theirs here.