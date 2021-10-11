Devotional preview: ‘Seeing Miracles’

On Oct. 12, Brian Atkinson, a faculty member in the Art Department, will give his devotional address, “Seeing Miracles,” in the BYU-Idaho Center.

According to his BYU-I biography, Atkinson received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in fine arts from Utah State University. Before his employment with BYU-I, he worked as a photographer for 17 years at the Space Dynamics Laboratory. He and his wife, Marie, have been married for 36 years. They have two children and one grandson.

In the BYU-I devotional discussion board, Atkinson quoted President Russell M. Nelson who spoke in the April 2018 general conference and said, “Our Savior and Redeemer, Jesus Christ, will perform some of His mightiest works between now and when He comes again. We will see miraculous indications that God the Father and His Son, Jesus Christ, preside over this Church in majesty and glory.”

Atkinson continued by asking students to discuss the miracles they have seen personally and on a global scale since President Nelson’s remarks. Many students shared their experiences.

“There were so many miraculous indications, and one of them was how we were prepared for this pandemic,” said Antonette Dollete, a student on the discussion board. “It did not catch us by surprise not to be able to attend Sunday services in the Church because of the new home-centered church-supported program through Come Follow Me. The best part is the new way missionary work is being done here and on the other side of the veil through temple work. Nothing can stop the work from progressing.”

Another student brought up recent changes in the Church and shared her testimony of Russell M. Nelson’s obedience to God and the Holy Ghost during recent events.

“I remember how the third hour was taken off our Sunday meeting so we can focus more on our family gospel discussions, little did we know that a pandemic was coming and we were only preparing it for ourselves,” said Mereoni Baravilala, a student on the discussion board. “Another miraculous indication was how our prophet felt to expedite his ministry tour around the globe for he must have been warned to quickly go and see the Saints before the travel restrictions is put in place.”

Atkinson’s devotional address can be viewed online here or live at the BYU-Idaho Center at 11:30 a.m. Students on campus can also watch it in the Taylor Chapel.