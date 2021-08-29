Home Campus Devotional preview: 'Seeking the Higher View'
Devotional preview: ‘Seeking the Higher View’

By Ellie Perkins
0
72
Dallin Hansen will speak at devotional on Aug. 31 Photo credit: BYU-Idaho

Dallin Hansen, a music faculty member and violin professor, will give his BYU-Idaho devotional address on Aug. 31.

According to his BYU-I biography, Hansen grew up in Rexburg and was involved in music from a young age. He attended Ricks college, graduated with a master’s degree in instrumental conducting at BYU and later received a doctorate in violin performance from Arizona State University.

Hansen has worked at BYU-I since 2004. He and his wife, Leslie, have two children. He enjoys spending time with his family, hiking, baking and traveling.

In his address, “Seeking the Higher View,” Hansen will discuss seeing the world from a higher, more God-like, perspective.

Hansen will teach students about the history of BYU-I, the faith and sacrifice that went into establishing it, and its higher mission and purpose.

He will expand on the sacred nature of learning, and he will offer five different ways for students to seek a higher perspective regarding their education.

His address can be viewed here at 11:30 a.m.

Ellie Perkins
