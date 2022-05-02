Devotional preview: Stephen Turcotte

On Tuesday, May 3, Stephen Turcotte, a physics professor, will give his devotional address at 11:30 a.m. in the BYU-Idaho Center, which will focus on the essence of hope.

A major aspect of his address will be the difference between hope in everyday life and in a gospel setting and how they can be distinguished.

“One is just in terms of the level of certainty. When we say ‘I hope this happens,’ there’s uncertainty,” Turcotte said. “In a gospel setting, though, there’s surety to our hope. Those things are certain.”

When asked to speak for a devotional, he was given the liberty to choose what he would talk about. Hope really intrigued him, as he views it as a part of the gospel that at times gets ignored.

“I think you spend a lot of time on faith and a lot of time on charity, but hope is often forgotten,” Turcotte said. “Hope is a gift of the spirit. I’ve always been intrigued by Moroni 7 where it talks about faith, hope and charity. I wanted to understand how those three principles are tied together.”

To better understand his devotional address, Turcotte invites both students and faculty to participate in the online discussion board and hopes all who attend are ready to listen so they can learn from his message.

“I hope that my talk will motivate students and employees to go a little deeper, and hope is so interesting because we use it so often,” Turcotte said. “I think the way we use it is a little different than the gospel principle.”

According to his bio, Turcotte received his bachelor’s degree in applied and engineering physics at Cornell University. He served a full-time mission in Monterrey, Mexico, and has six children and two grandchildren with his wife, Justine. He currently serves as a member of the high council in his stake and in his free time enjoys skiing, swimming and backpacking.