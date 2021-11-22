Devotional preview: ‘Sure Provisions’

Shawn Andreasen, a pharmacist at BYU-Idaho’s Student Health Center, will give his devotional address on Nov. 23 in the BYU-Idaho Center at 11:30 a.m.

According to his BYU-I biography, Andreasen earned a bachelor’s of science in microbiology from BYU and a doctor of pharmacy from Idaho State University. He and his wife, DeAnn Wright Andreasen, have four children. He enjoys spending time with his family, playing games, gardening and tennis.

On the BYU-I online devotional discussion board, Andreasen asked students about what helped them overcome different trials in their lives.

“Who or what has helped you get through the trials of life you have experienced or are experiencing?” Andreasen asked.

Rea Pedro, a student on the discussion board, shared how trusting in God’s timing helped her when her mother passed away.

“Trusting in the Lord, His will and His timing in my life has made all the difference in my mortal experience,” Pedro wrote. “I lost my Mom when I was just starting out in college at 18 years old. The Spirit made it very clear to me that the Lord needed her more than I did and that He would provide the way for me. Looking back on my life, He sure has. We may not always understand why things happen but if we let the Lord prevail in our lives and cleave to Him, He provides the strength to keep going one-day-at-a-time. His precious Atonement is a real source of strength and encouragement that we are not alone and that He has never and will not ever forget us.”

Jennifer Feigleson, another student on the discussion board, talked about how the temple has been a refuge for her during difficult times in her life.

“The temple has long been my refuge from the storms of life and an oasis of hope in the deserts of my despair,” Feigleson wrote. “Early in my motherhood, I discovered that if I could make temple attendance a weekly practice, I was given the knowledge and power to overcome my weakness, the determination to move forward, and the peace to believe. I am grateful beyond words for the power and hope housed in the temples of the Lord.”

His address will also be streamed here for those who aren’t able to attend in person.