Devotional preview: ‘Surrounding yourself with faith’

Brandon Isle, the Radio News & Programming Coordinator at BYU-Idaho, will address the constant attack that believers in Jesus Christ face in these last days. More than just talking about these attacks, he will explain how our faith will help us fight back.

“We can fight back by what we choose to surround ourselves with in regards to entertainment, friends and even our career path,” Isle said.

Although attacks against religion can feel like personal attacks, it is still our choice to take offense for these bruises or to grow from them.

To prepare for the devotional, Isle asked those attending to ponder “How has surrounding yourself with faith increased your testimony and faith in Jesus Christ?”

Building faith in Jesus Christ will give Christians a stronger foundation to stand on when we feel attacked or threatened.

According to his BYU-I bio, Isle served a full-time mission in the London South Mission. After returning, he completed a bachelor’s degree from BYU-I and later a master’s degree from Arizona State University.

He worked in radio and broadcast journalism for 10 years in Idaho Falls and Colorado Springs. He now runs BYU-Idaho’s radio and is a faculty advisor over Scroll. With the help of his wife, he raised six children. Isle is currently serving as an elders quorum president in his ward.

Apart from attending the devotional in person, there will be an overflow in the John Taylor Chapel and a livestream here.