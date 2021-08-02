Home Campus Devotional preview: The act of doing
Campus

Devotional preview: The act of doing

By Ellie Perkins
0
153
Mike Whitworth will give his devotional address about action and faith. Photo credit: BYU-Idaho

Mike Whitworth, BYU-Idaho’s pre-media coordinator, will give his devotional address on Aug. 3.

According to his BYU-I biography, Whitworth met his wife, Kathy, in an art class in the Spori building when he attended Rick’s College. They are now the parents to six children and have 14 grandchildren.

In his address, “Simplicity, the Act of Doing,” Whitworth will discuss God’s active presence in each of His children’s lives and His desire for all of them to return home.

He will remind students of what it means to be a child of God and emphasize God’s infinite and individual love.

Whitworth will also discuss the importance of action as a disciple of Jesus Christ and will share personal experiences that have helped him become a better disciple.

His address can be viewed here at 11:30 a.m.

Previous articleHow to recognize sexual abuse in marriage
Next articleDrowsy driving and dogs at large
Ellie Perkins
RELATED ARTICLES
Campus

Devotional cover: Seeking God’s light

Ellie Perkins - 0
In her devotional address, Taunya Hansen spoke about the light of Christ and gave 3 suggestions on ways to better seek and receive His light.
Read more
Campus

How social innovation students are changing the world

Sabrina Benites - 0
Students in the social innovation class learn how to use their passions for good.
Read more
Campus

The Humanities and Philosophy Department’s experiences journeying through Europe

Natalee Westover - 0
This trip is an opportunity of a lifetime, and it includes learning, growing and eye-opening changes.
Read more

Most Popular

Drowsy driving and dogs at large

Projects Grace Wride - 0
See some reasons why police were contacted last week.
Read more

Devotional preview: The act of doing

Campus Ellie Perkins - 0
In his devotional address, Mike Whitworth will teach about the importance of action when striving to be a disciple of Jesus Christ.
Read more

How to recognize sexual abuse in marriage

Features Janai Smith - 0
Five warning signs of sexual abuse in marriage and how to get help.
Read more

Finding an identity after growing up in a Russian orphanage

Features Mikayla Smith - 0
Nick Eckman shares how he found purpose and belonging after being adopted from an orphanage in Russia.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    Drowsy driving and dogs at large

    Projects Grace Wride - 0
    See some reasons why police were contacted last week.
    Read more

    Devotional preview: The act of doing

    Campus Ellie Perkins - 0
    In his devotional address, Mike Whitworth will teach about the importance of action when striving to be a disciple of Jesus Christ.
    Read more

    How to recognize sexual abuse in marriage

    Features Janai Smith - 0
    Five warning signs of sexual abuse in marriage and how to get help.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    Drowsy driving and dogs at large

    Projects Grace Wride - 0
    See some reasons why police were contacted last week.
    Read more

    Devotional preview: The act of doing

    Campus Ellie Perkins - 0
    In his devotional address, Mike Whitworth will teach about the importance of action when striving to be a disciple of Jesus Christ.
    Read more

    How to recognize sexual abuse in marriage

    Features Janai Smith - 0
    Five warning signs of sexual abuse in marriage and how to get help.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv