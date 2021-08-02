Devotional preview: The act of doing

Mike Whitworth, BYU-Idaho’s pre-media coordinator, will give his devotional address on Aug. 3.

According to his BYU-I biography, Whitworth met his wife, Kathy, in an art class in the Spori building when he attended Rick’s College. They are now the parents to six children and have 14 grandchildren.

In his address, “Simplicity, the Act of Doing,” Whitworth will discuss God’s active presence in each of His children’s lives and His desire for all of them to return home.

He will remind students of what it means to be a child of God and emphasize God’s infinite and individual love.

Whitworth will also discuss the importance of action as a disciple of Jesus Christ and will share personal experiences that have helped him become a better disciple.

His address can be viewed here at 11:30 a.m.