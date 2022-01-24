Devotional preview: ‘Using the Book of Mormon in our everyday life’

On Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 11:30 a.m., John Reed will give his devotional address at the BYU-Idaho Center.

His message will center on the Book of Mormon: Another Testament of Jesus Christ and how it can be used to its full potential in students’ everyday lives. To get the most out of his message, he invites students to study the Book of Mormon with a different perspective.

“If we step away from a problem and look at things from a different angle and then seek counsel by studying the Book of Mormon, I think we can find more answers,” Reed said. “We can receive more revelation and more promptings than we usually do. That’s been my experience.”

Although it is a message meant primarily for members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, nonmembers and others who don’t study the Book of Mormon are encouraged to tune in to his address as well.

“President (Gordon B.) Hinckley once said that all Christian religions should embrace the Book of Mormon because it’s another testament of Jesus Christ,” Reed said. “The Book of Mormon’s not limited just to faithful Latter-day Saints. It can satisfy questions that people have even if they begin with a ‘I hope I can get something out of this.'”

According to his BYU-I bio, Reed has been employed in BYU-I’s University Operations for 19 years and has raised four sons with his wife, Diane, each of whom graduated from BYU-I. They have 11 grandchildren, with one more on the way. He served a full-time mission in Argentina and currently serves as a Primary teacher in his ward.

Apart from attending the devotional in person, an overflow will be available in the John Taylor Chapel and it can be livestreamed as well.