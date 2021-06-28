Devotional Preview: What can we do for Jesus?

Scott Johnson, a chemistry professor, will address BYU-Idaho with his talk “Devoted Disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ.”

Johnson and his wife, Melanie, have seven children. The two enjoy quality time watching movies together and Johnson loves cooking in his free time. Recently he made bratwurst and sauerkraut, which he said he enjoyed.

“Oh man, I love cooking lots of different things,” Johnson said. “I like to cook Indian food. I like to cook Mexican food. I went to Korea on a mission so sometimes I dabble in Korean food.”

Cooking may be fun to Johnson, but nerves are not so fun. He gets nervous before every talk he gives and has a couple of things he does to help alleviate this. Saying a prayer or reviewing a favorite scripture is something that helps to settle his nerves.

One of his favorite scriptures is 2 Timothy 1:7, “God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.”

When Johnson was thinking about what to speak about, he had a few ideas. One thing that came to his mind was how there is a lot of talk about what Jesus does for us, but not as much about what we can do for Jesus. That is what he wanted to focus his talk on.

“All of us can do something, even if it’s just something simple,” Johnson said. “All of us can use our unique gifts and talents to show the Lord that we appreciate what he’s done for us and that we’re devoted to him.”

This will be different for each person because we all have gifts and talents that are special to us and our strengths. Some may be good at listening, so they are able to lend an empathetic ear. Others have the gift of music and that can be used in a multitude of ways. Any gift can be used in a way to show our devotion and love.

Johnson’s talk will be available to watch on BYU-I’s website Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.