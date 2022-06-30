Home Campus Discover the past at upcoming family history fair
Discover the past at upcoming family history fair

By Colin Dupuis
Family History Fair Flyer, Image by Oswald Bridger.

Students from the REL 261 Introduction to Family History class will showcase their final projects in the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center on July 18 from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m.

These projects focus on their own family history, showing what they have learned and and presenting it in a creative form of their choosing.

“This fair is a chance for us to show off all things that we have learned this semester,” said Keshawn Rasband, a freshman. “This project we have been given can be anything from a life sketch of a family member to a cookbook of recipes passed down from family members. There are just so many different projects, so it will be very exciting to see.”

The event is free and open to the public.

“We love sharing,” Rasband said. “If you have questions about anything about family history or how we did our projects, please come by and ask. This is our major, we love talking about family history.”

To learn more about this event and to register, go to I-Belong.

Colin Dupuis
