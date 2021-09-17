Discover your college town

This Saturday, Sept. 18, the Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the annual Experience Rexburg event.

The event will take place in Porter Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to the Chamber of Commerce’s website, “Experience Rexburg is a day where we bring all the local businesses to you.”

Students and Rexburg locals can learn more about businesses, services and potential job opportunities available in their community, while local businesses can network with potential clients and customers.

Besides many booths set up around the park, there will also be giveaways and entertainment by live performers.

The Chamber of Commerce reports that attendance last year was over 3,500 people, made up of 80% students and 20% residents. Many students are expected to attend the event again this year.

“I saw posters for the event on campus,” said Kalli Partington, a sophomore studying biomedical science. “It looks like it will be a fun time.”

For more information, check out the Experience Rexburg website.