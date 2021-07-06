Home Campus Dive into the scriptures in the Benson Building's Scripture Garden
Campus

Dive into the scriptures in the Benson Building’s Scripture Garden

By Olivia Burr
0
163
The many plants of the gardens, including an olive tree in the center Photo credit: Olivia Burr

The Scripture Garden, found in an Ezra Taft Benson Building’s greenhouse, holds various plants the prophets of old would’ve seen as they taught gospel principles to their people.

The garden is themed around plants found in the scriptures, with a scriptural reference for each plant, what they were used for anciently and what they’re used for now.

A table and chairs for studying next to some cotton, flax, parsley and a Christ-thorn shrub.
A table and chairs for studying next to some cotton, flax, parsley and a Christ-thorn shrub. Photo credit: Olivia Burr

See the parable of the fig tree come to life by looking at an actual fig tree or discover the soft plant that made the linens potentially used for Christ’s burial.

All students are welcome to visit or study in the Scripture Garden. It can help anyone gain an awareness of different references to parables in the Bible.

“It’s definitely good for people to be able to see things referenced in the scriptures and be able to understand them better,” said Sean Mahony, a junior studying history. “I think the more we know about things, the more we can gain from the symbolism.”

Ross Spackman, the associate dean of professional development, relates the knowledge of biblical plants to the readings found in Isaiah.

A close-up of some of the many plants on display in the garden.
A close-up of some of the many plants on display in the garden. Photo credit: Olivia Burr

“Isaiah has applicability to us, but it was written for a different time and a different people,” Spackman said. “So, what I’m trying to do is re-establish the connection between us and the scriptures to make it more meaningful, and then hopefully seeing the plants, reading the scriptural verses, and how it fits into the context is a testimony builder.”

In biblical times, you had to know which plants supplied your food, materials and medicines, so people understood the metaphors in the scriptures more deeply than we do today.

While some plants stay year-round, the potted plants will change as they finish their lifecycle, so there is always something new to look at each semester.

They have big plans for the garden, including a mural depicting the Holy Land with Jerusalem in the background and other scenes from the Bible.

The BYU-Idaho Department of Applied Plant Science maintains the greenhouse year-round, with the help of applied plant science students who use it as an opportunity to practice what they’re learning in class.

One of the most useful plants in the bible, the olive tree.
One of the most useful plants in the bible, the olive tree. Photo credit: Olivia Burr

According to the applied plant science page, “The purpose of the Department of Applied Plant Science is to prepare graduates with a foundation of artistry, technology, and science for careers in horticulture, agronomy, crop and soil science, and agricultural technology.”

You can find the Scripture Garden near the southwest entrance to the Benson Building as part of the building’s greenhouses. It is open every Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Previous articleRexburg loves the red, white and blue
Next articleThe history of the cap and gown
Olivia Burr
RELATED ARTICLES
Campus

Devotional cover: ‘Go about doing good’

Abby Jorgensen - 0
Jennifer Jones highlighted the beauty of being kind to others in the most recent devotional.
Read more
Campus

The new COVID-19 graduation experience

Stephen Bannister - 0
The current COVID-19 pandemic has affected graduation at BYU-Idaho and BYU. Some recently graduated students from both universities share their unique experiences during this online age.
Read more
Campus

Remember studying abroad?

Natalee Westover - 0
Reflecting on the Humanities and Philosophy Department past trips to Europe.
Read more

Most Popular

Scroll goes fencing

Uncategorized Avery Phillips - 0
Scroll reporters visited the fencing club on campus.
Read more

Devotional cover: ‘Go about doing good’

Campus Abby Jorgensen - 0
Jennifer Jones highlighted the beauty of being kind to others in the most recent devotional.
Read more

Foamy feet to hit the streets

News Kayla Nicholls - 0
A race that has you forgetting you're running.
Read more

The new COVID-19 graduation experience

Campus Stephen Bannister - 0
The current COVID-19 pandemic has affected graduation at BYU-Idaho and BYU. Some recently graduated students from both universities share their unique experiences during this online age.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    Scroll goes fencing

    Uncategorized Avery Phillips - 0
    Scroll reporters visited the fencing club on campus.
    Read more

    Devotional cover: ‘Go about doing good’

    Campus Abby Jorgensen - 0
    Jennifer Jones highlighted the beauty of being kind to others in the most recent devotional.
    Read more

    Foamy feet to hit the streets

    News Kayla Nicholls - 0
    A race that has you forgetting you're running.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    Scroll goes fencing

    Uncategorized Avery Phillips - 0
    Scroll reporters visited the fencing club on campus.
    Read more

    Devotional cover: ‘Go about doing good’

    Campus Abby Jorgensen - 0
    Jennifer Jones highlighted the beauty of being kind to others in the most recent devotional.
    Read more

    Foamy feet to hit the streets

    News Kayla Nicholls - 0
    A race that has you forgetting you're running.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv