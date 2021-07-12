Divers, come display your abilities

The Hart Pool stretches 25 yards and spans six lanes. It’s used for academic classes in swimming and lifeguarding along with activity programs such as water polo, water aerobics and open swim.

While there are specific times set for the water activities, an open swim happens every day and all of Saturday. The schedule can be found online

On Thursday from 7:30-9:30 p.m., dive night happens at the Hart Pool. Dive nights started back up about a month ago after a temporary pause due to COVID-19 and are expected to continue for the foreseeable future.

On a normal day of open swim, the pool has rules for the diving board: no backflips, gainers or inverse dives. The rules keep swimmers and divers safe. But on a dive night, swimmers can do any tricks they like. Two stationed lifeguards stand ready to respond in case of any emergency or injury.

“The best part of being at dive night for me is watching the mess ups and the perfect dives people do; it’s entertaining,” said Lily Jones, a junior studying elementary education and one of the pool lifeguards.

Carolina Rodriguez, a junior studying automotive engineering technology, frequents the pool regularly.

“I exercise 4 times a week at the gym and I come to the pool twice a week to swim,” Rodriguez said. “Sometimes my friends will come to dive night to have fun jumping off the board. It’s great fun and relaxing too.”

The Hart pool is open for everyone to use and have fun but safety takes priority. Come have fun jumping off the diving board and practice your skills.



