Don’t miss these 5 popular hikes near Rexburg

By Olivia Weaver
Image credit: Kevin Armstrong Creative Commons License

Idaho is heating up for the summer. Here is a wide-ranging list of some of the best hikes near Rexburg, Idaho ranked by skill level.

Cress Creek Trail

Skill Level: Easy
Distance: 1.3 Miles

If you’re new to hiking, or just looking for a beautiful view, then Cress Creek Trail is a fantastic option. With paved sections and a gentle incline, this trail is great for hikers of all skill levels.

Providing a spectacular view of the South Fork of the Snake River, this hike is great for taking pictures with the Snake River in the background.

R Mountain

Skill Level: Easy
Distance: 3.3 Miles

View from R Mountain
View from R Mountain Photo credit: Logan Weaver

The R Mountain hike is more or less a requirement for anyone living in Rexburg. Whether you’re a student or a local, this hike offers one of the best views of the Rexburg valley.

“It is a right of passage for every BYU-I student to hike R mountain,” said Maia Adams, a sophomore studying business management.

If you’re interested in chasing Idaho’s magical sunsets, try hiking R Mountain just before dark, but remember to bring flashlights for the hike back down.

Packsaddle Lake

Skill Level: Moderate
Distance: 0.5 Miles

If you’re looking for a fun hike and a lake to swim in, then Packsaddle is definitely for you.

With the option to hike or drive almost all the way to the lake, it’s up to you to decide how long or short you want this hike to be. If you choose to hike, there are some semi-steep sections, but altogether this hike is no more than half a mile long. Once you reach the base of the lake, you’ll find a rope swing for hours of enjoyment.

Goldbug Hot Springs

Skill Level: Difficult
Distance: 4 Miles

BYU-Idaho students sit in hot springs
BYU-Idaho students sit in hot springs. Photo credit: Kyle Bringhurst

Although Goldbug is a great hike for all seasons, campsites are available which makes this a great spring destination if you want to spend the night under the stars.

Explore with some friends then sit back and relax in the natural hot springs when you get to the top. This is a more demanding hike so make sure to bring snacks and water to keep yourself hydrated.

“Goldbug is awesome. It is a really great day trip to go on with family, friends or even a date,” said Izzy Butikofer, a sophomore studying public health.

Darby Canyon Wind Cave

Skill Level: Difficult
Distance: 5.2 Miles

The Darby Canyon Wind Caves are a wonderful place to explore. About an hour and a half outside Rexburg, you can spend all day hiking through these caves and admiring the breathtaking waterfall.

After a very gradual hike up the side of the canyon, you’ll come to the mouth of the cave. It is aptly named the “Wind Cave” due to a strong cross breeze that comes and goes inside the cave, so bring a warm coat or long sleeves if you plan on staying for long.

Idaho offers some of the most beautiful views and it’s important to go out and explore them. Put these hikes on your bucket list this semester.

Olivia Weaver
