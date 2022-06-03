Don’t miss this trail running location

Looking for a fun place to trail run that’s not too far from Rexburg, but still gives you a change of scenery? Well, look no further than Harriman State Park. About 45 minutes north of Rexburg, Harriman has several options for trails to run or hike on.

According to the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, “Harriman State Park offers 22 miles of hiking, mountain biking and horseback riding trails that slink through meadows, meander along river banks and through lush evergreen forests.”

Many BYU-I students have taken to trail running on these beautifully maintained trails.

“Harriman State Park is beautiful, and running there was an amazing experience,” said Mark Angus, a senior studying psychology. “The trails were well maintained so that we could focus on the beauty of the park while enjoying a run, with minimal effort devoted to focusing on the trail.”

Harriman also gives runners a reason to go back to see other parts of the park. Different trails offer visitors the chance to see something new every time.

“There is beautiful scenery and exciting twist and turns throughout all the trails there,” said Jessi Angus, a junior studying elementary education. “It is also nice because there are so many different trails that all connect or cross that you can change up which trails you want to run or the distance you want to go.”

More information about Harriman State Park can be found on the park’s website.