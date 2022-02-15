Home Campus Dunk or be dunked: Anticipation for Slam Dunk Competition builds during tryouts
Dunk or be dunked: Anticipation for Slam Dunk Competition builds during tryouts

By Jessica Banks
Heintz dunks the ball during his tryout. Photo credit: Jessica Banks

Last Tuesday and Wednesday, basketball players gathered in the BYU-Idaho Center Courts for tryouts for the Slam Dunk Competition. The competition has taken a bit of a hiatus due to school closures and the pandemic, but with the gradual return to normalcy, this event has returned too.

The competition evening will include both the Slam Dunk Competition and 3-Point Competition. In addition to these events, there will be other events for fans to participate in and win prizes.

The winners of the Slam Dunk Competition will win a 50-inch flat screen smart TV, and the winners from both the boys’ and girls’ 3-point Competitions will either win a new basketball, or an NBA jersey of their choice.

On Tuesday and Thursday, student employees for RecSports hosted the tryouts for these events. For the 3-point event, participants scored as many basketballs as they could in a limited amount of time, and the dunking competition tryouts consisted of a panel of judges grading the participants as they dunked for 5 minutes.

Jeff Riggins, a junior studying exercise physiology, is the student coordinator in charge of the event. He organized the tryouts and is working out a lot of the logistics for the event. He also served as one of the judges for the slam dunk tryouts.

“We give each participant about 5 minutes to showcase what they can do, and we score them and we’ve got film on them, so we can kind of go back and watch compared to this person or that person and different things,” Riggins explained.

For the day of the event, Riggins hopes they will have eight finalists for men and eight finalists for women for the 3-Point Competition, and six total finalists for the Slam Dunk Competition.

The fun isn’t just for the participants — there are plenty of opportunities for fans to participate and win prizes.

“You can win at some time in our VIP chair with food from the IBC groups and different snacks and stuff, and then at the end we’ll have some raffles going on,” Riggins said. “We will have raffles for basketballs and some different prizes that will be given out.”

Dallin Smith, a sophomore studying accounting, came to the tryouts for the 3-Point Competition. He plays intramural basketball and heard about the event while playing at one of his games.

“I did basketball in high school, and I really like to shoot 3-pointers, so I heard there was a contest and I thought I’d try it out,” Smith said.

More people tried out for the 3-Point Competition, but there was a good number of athletes who tried out for the Slam Dunk Competition. Dan Heintz, a junior majoring in professional studies, won the slam dunk contest the last two times he participated. He is 6’5″ and has played basketball his whole life.

“I’ve been able to dunk a basketball since I was 14 years old, so that’s going on 11 years now,” Heintz said.

Both Smith and Heintz hope to get selected to participate in the competition.

The competition will be Feb. 18 at the BYU-Idaho Center, in court 8. It will be at 7 p.m., and tickets are $3.

Jessica Banks
